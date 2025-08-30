Remembering Air Commodore MK Chandrasekhar: The Inspiration Behind Dakota DC-3 Parashuram's Restoration

The Dakota DC-3, famously known as 'Parashuram', remains one of the most iconic aircraft in Indian Air Force (IAF) history. During the 1947–48 Indo-Pak war, it played a decisive role in airlifting troops to Srinagar at a critical juncture, ensuring that Kashmir remained secure. It was among the IAF's first major transport aircraft and became a lifeline for military logistics. Beyond the first war, the Dakota continued to serve valiantly in subsequent conflicts.

Air Commodore (Retd.) MK Chandrasekhar, father of former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who passed away last night as among the distinguished pilots who flew Dakotas to airlift soldiers during the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict. The aircraft later supported operations during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, cementing its place in India's military aviation history.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Revives His Father's Legacy

After decades of service, the Dakota was retired from the IAF fleet. Inspired by his father's remarkable association with the aircraft, Rajeev Chandrasekhar purchased a Dakota DC-3 that was available for sale in Ireland. On February 13, 2018, he signed a letter gifting the aircraft to the IAF in honour of his father's service. Later that year, on October 8, he officially handed over the keys to Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. The aircraft was renamed 'Parashuram' as a tribute to Air Commodore Chandrasekhar and his contributions to the nation.

War Memorial In Bengaluru: Chandrasekhar's Vision Realized

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled a 75-foot tall, 700-ton Veeragallu (war memorial stone) at the National Military Memorial in Bengaluru. The project, which had faced hurdles for over 16 years, was brought to completion largely due to the tireless efforts of Retired Air Commodore MK Chandrasekhar. His vision and commitment ensured that Bengaluru now has a national monument that immortalizes the sacrifices of India's brave soldiers.

A Symbol Of Remembrance And Learning

The war memorial was conceptualised not just as a tribute, but as a living institution of remembrance and education. Chandrasekhar envisioned it as a learning center where future generations could understand the cost of freedom. With names etched in stone, a towering flagpole, the Veeragallu, and an underground museum, the memorial is designed to honour martyrs while offering solace to their families. Regular commemorative events at the site will inspire young Indians and serve as a reminder of the bravery and selflessness of the armed forces.

Chandrasekhar's Role As A Mentor

Apart from his service in multiple wars, MK Chandrasekhar also shaped future leaders. He trained Rajesh Pilot, who went on to serve in the IAF before entering politics. Rajesh Pilot, father of Rajasthan politician Sachin Pilot, joined the Air Force on October 29, 1966, and resigned in 1979 to pursue a political career.

Air Commodore MK Chandrasekhar: A Distinguished Career



Birthplace: Desamangalam, Thrissur, Kerala

Commissioned Into The IAF: July 17, 1954

Retired: December 25, 1986 (Voluntarily) Instructor Rating: A1

Positions Held in the Air Force



Flying Officer: July 17, 1955

Flight Lieutenant: July 17, 1959

Squadron Leader: July 17, 1965

Wing Commander: April 1, 1974

Acting Group Captain: June 20, 1977

Group Captain: April 1, 1978

Acting Air Commodore: January 5, 1981 Air Commodore: July 1, 1982

Honours And Decorations



Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM): January 26, 1964 Vayu Sena Medal (VM): January 26, 1970