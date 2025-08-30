Did You Spot? Dubai Turns Parking Zones Into Emirati Women's Day Tribute

On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, different parking locations across Dubai have been marked to honour five pioneering Emirati women and their achievements.

Parkin PJSC, Dubai's public parking provider, designated five zones to carry the names and stories of the five Emirati women. Each zone is tied to their professional journey, and the idea is for the motorists and the public to learn not only about their achievements but also their contributions to nation-building.

“(We) celebrate these Emirati women who inspire progress. In their honour, we connected their achievements to Parkin's parking locations, turning their successes into a map that follows the steps of their path,” the company noted.

The five influential Emirati women are:

Nayla Al Khaja

Nayla is the UAE's first female film director recognised for layered storytelling that explores social taboos. Her debut feature 'Three' became the longest-running independent film in Mena with 120 days in cinemas. Her film was screened at Vox Cinemas and Arab Film Week in Alserkal Avenue.

Zone 364C in Al Quoz is dedicated to her honour.

Sahar Parham Al Awadhi

Sahar is the first Emirati Chef to work at the iconic Burj Al Arab. She was awarded Best Pastry Chef in Mena at World's 50 Best Awards 2022. She's the chef and owner of Abra, a new Emirati cuisine concept set to open at Etihad Museum this year.

Jumeirah 1 is where Sahar made her mark, and Zone 321A is marked for her achievements.

Amna Al Habtoor

Aman founded Arcadia in 2017, a scent house rooted in memory. Her progressive perfumery blends nostalgia with bold expression. She is honoured for bridging the UAE fragrance heritage with modern global culture. She made her mark in Al Wasl, a place where scent meets soul.

Zone 343C is dedicated in her honour.

Zahraa Lari

Zahrra is not only the first international competitive figure skater in the UAE but also in the Mena region. She's a five-time UAE National Champion, a development advocate, and hijab-wearing pioneer in sports. She founded the Emirates Skating Club across Abu Dhabi and Mirdif, Dubai.

Zone 251C is marked for her feats.

Amal Murad

Amal is a 33-year-old mother of two who has carved a niche of her own as the region's first Emirati parkour coach . Her journey from corporate graphic designer to fitness entrepreneur exemplifies the bold spirit that characterises modern Emirati women.

She created 'Leap of Hope' – a clever play on her name, Amal (which means hope in Arabic) – as a platform to empower women through movement. She earlier told Khaleej Times:“The biggest misconception is that parkour is an extreme sport where people are always jumping off buildings. It truly isn't. Parkour is about movement and learning how to go from point A to point B in the safest and most efficient way possible. It's about learning to see obstacles as ways to reach your destination and not as barriers.” Al Quoz is where Amal made her mark.

Zone 369C is dedicatd in her honour.

Nominate more Emirati women

The specially marked parking zones will run until August 30. Parkin said there are cars in the locations with QR codes linked to the website that will give motorists more information about the Emirati women and the campaign.

The public can also take part in the campaign by nominating an Emirati woman who will be included next year.