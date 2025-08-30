UAE: How Dress To Impress On The Daily School Run

As every UAE parent knows‭, ‬September school runs are brutal‭. ‬Humidity's at its highest‭, ‬traffic's off the scale‭, ‬and lugging kids'‭ ‬tablet-laden backpacks‭, ‬untouched packed lunches‭, ‬and steaming PE kit bags back to the car in the blazing sun at 3pm is not for‭ ‬the faint of heart‭. ‬Heaven forbid if you're going straight back to the office‭. ‬Now is not the time for dry-clean-only fabrics‭, ‬high heels‭, ‬or tight‭, ‬light colours that advertise sweat stains‭. ‬Counterintuitively‭, ‬with the mercury languishing over 40-degrees‭, ‬it's advisable to cover-up skin‭, ‬unless you want to slather yourself in factor 50‭. ‬This season‭, ‬Dubai's school and nursery runs have the added frisson of potential celebrity encounters‭; ‬who knows‭, ‬you might just find yourself in a‭ ‬class WhatsApp group with A-list Dubai residents Rio and Kate Ferdinand‭, ‬Ronan Keating‭, ‬or Lindsay Lohan‭. ‬It's time to be cool‭, ‬and look cool‭. ‬Here's my simple equation for nailing school run style‭.‬

GENIUS JEANS

I don't need ChatGPT to generate names for jeans that look like this‭: ‬barrel‭, ‬horseshoe‭, ‬balloon‭, ‬carrot-leg‭. ‬None of them sound great‭, ‬and you may not be convinced that they look great either‭, ‬but I'd urge you to give them a try‭ (‬ignore your kids'‭ ‬horrified looks‭). ‬I was a late adopter‭, ‬determined that the denim companies wouldn't have me over a barrel‭, ‬so to speak‭, ‬and prise me away from my uniform of straight-leg jeans‭. ‬But‭, ‬as is often the way with fashion‭, ‬the more we see something‭, ‬the more the eye adapts‭, ‬and my perception of the barrel leg evolved from ugly‭, ‬clownish‭, ‬and gimmicky to modern‭, ‬chic‭, ‬and bold‭. ‬It's been two years since barrel-legs started to appear‭, ‬but skinnies dominated for a good decade‭, ‬so no need to declare the silhouette over quite yet‭. ‬When I went over to the barrel side‭, ‬I tried tonnes of styles by the likes of Agolde‭, ‬Mother‭, ‬AWAKE Mode‭, ‬Good American‭, ‬Frame‭, ‬and Zara‭ (‬obvs‭). ‬The ones I kept are the Citizens of Humanity‭ ‬'Horsehoe'‭ ‬style shown here‭. ‬The waist hits at the perfect point‭, ‬the horizontal seam at the knee looks expensive‭, ‬and the denim holds its‭ ‬shape‭, ‬while not being so rigid as to be stifling in Dubai heat‭. ‬On paper‭, ‬the shape is bonkers‭. ‬On the body‭, ‬it looks polished‭. ‬Fashion can be weird like that‭. ‬They work with flats‭, ‬which is essential‭. ‬I do think that they need to be expensive‭. ‬Sorry‭. ‬Mass produced denim washes‭, ‬and cuts that are‭ ‬'off'‭ ‬don't translate to a barrel silhouette‭. ‬If you'd rather shop on a budget‭, ‬stick to a simple straight leg in a clean wash with no fading or distressing‭. ‬Side note‭: ‬fashion editors are declaring this the season of the dark indigo denim wash‭. ‬I'll be ignoring them‭, ‬not least because my car interior is cream‭, ‬and dark denim transfers ink‭. ‬I'm a‭ (‬non‭) ‬dyed-in-the-wool light denim wash fan‭, ‬especially in the sunshine city of Dubai‭. ‬Although‭, ‬if it's anything like the barrel-leg moment‭, ‬give it two years and I'll also be in‭ ‬dark denim‭. ‬

HIGH-LOW CAP

No one's hair looks good in humidity‭. ‬You can buy all the styling products you want‭, ‬they won't help‭. ‬Save time and throw on a baseball cap‭. ‬I'm going out on a limb here and saying this could be the most expensive part of your school run look‭. ‬No need for a fancy handbag‭ (‬you'll be a mule for your kids'‭ ‬bags anyway‭) ‬so long as your bottom half has pockets‭, ‬so this is where you can get a bit boujee‭. ‬But not too boujee‭. ‬It's an educational environment‭, ‬teachers will be judging‭; ‬save overly blinged-up branding for elsewhere‭. ‬Loewe‭, ‬Celine‭, ‬Saint Laurent‭, ‬and Chloé whisper expensive rather than spelling it out in all caps like some of the more obvious logos might‭. ‬Loewe's denim cap is school-run perfection‭. ‬No notes‭. ‬If I saw another parent wearing this‭, ‬I'd be simultaneously intimidated and impressed‭, ‬and want to be friends‭. ‬Saint Laurent's collab with baseball cap specialist New Era is also the perfect blend of no-nonsense workhorse‭, ‬with a smidge of flash‭. ‬Which‭ ‬is a pretty good mantra for how I like to show up in life‭. ‬One word of caution‭: ‬make sure the headband's not too tight‭. ‬I recently filmed a podcast after wearing a cap all morning‭, ‬and despite some very flattering lighting by the producers‭, ‬you can clearly see the indent across my forehead‭. ‬Incidentally‭, ‬bucket hats have had a breakthrough summer‭, ‬but I'm yet to be convinced as to how they translate to the school gates‭. ‬Watch this space‭.‬

THE OXFORD SHIRT

An oversized‭, ‬button-down cotton shirt‭, ‬aka an Oxford‭, ‬washes well‭, ‬is breathable‭, ‬and easy to throw on‭. ‬It's also kind of boring‭. ‬Unless it's an oversized‭, ‬button-down Oxford shirt from Max&Co's new collaboration with artist and visual provocateur Pietro Terzini‭. ‬The latest in the Italian label's series of collabs under its‭ &‬Co initiative‭ ‬-‭ ‬past collaborators have included Superga‭, ‬Richard Quinn‭, ‬Duro Olowu‭, ‬and Looney Tunes‭ ‬-‭ ‬Max&Co's newest capsule harnesses Terzini's witty word art‭, ‬flipping expectations the garment might conjure‭. ‬So‭, ‬an Oxford shirt declares‭, ‬'I didn't study at Oxford'‭ (‬spot on in my case‭; ‬failed the interview‭, ‬went to Durham‭). ‬There's also a pinstripe suit emblazoned with‭ ‬'I Hope Your Email Won't Find Me'‭, ‬and a candy pink sweater declaring‭ ‬'Future CEO'‭ (‬love the sentiment‭, ‬although I am yet to embrace knitwear in the UAE‭, ‬even in January‭). ‬Back to the shirt though‭: ‬if the headmaster misses the ironic intent and shoots you a disapproving look‭, ‬you can tell them it's art‭. ‬Tuck your school lanyard under the collar and you've got business at the front‭, ‬party at the back‭. ‬Much like my kids'‭ ‬classrooms‭, ‬I imagine‭.‬

HEAD GIRL LOAFER

When it's a bazillion degrees outside‭, ‬I strongly prefer a slip-on-and-off shoe to maximise foot breathability time‭. ‬Full disclosure‭, ‬that normally means hastily thrown on Havaianas‭, ‬but they leave me with a similar feeling to the one you get when you hit the bottom of the biscuit tin‭: ‬shame‭, ‬regret‭, ‬and the knowledge that I could have done better‭. ‬In the school report of footwear‭, ‬flip flops are a solid C minus‭. ‬This term‭, ‬in a bid to lift my grades‭, ‬I'm eying new celebrity-favourite shoe brand Jude's‭ ‬'Logo'‭ ‬loafers‭. ‬Despite the name‭, ‬they are logo free‭, ‬bar a teensy brand on the silver plaque‭. ‬The slimline‭, ‬low profile is a far lighter alternative to the clompy loafers of recent seasons‭, ‬whose tractor-tread soles will weigh you down in the heat‭. ‬In under 12‭ ‬months since its launch‭, ‬Jude's elegant‭, ‬contemporary designs have been worn by the likes of Nicole Kidman‭, ‬Katie Holmes and Kylie Jenner‭ ‬–‭ ‬all three‭, ‬stalwarts of the school run‭. ‬Made in Portugal‭, ‬from French and Italian leather‭, ‬Jude is available directly from its‭ ‬website and via Level Shoes and Ounass‭. ‬While I can't lay claim to ever being head girl‭, ‬in these loafers‭, ‬at least I'll look the part‭.‬