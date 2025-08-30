Watch: 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Teaser Promises A Family Entertainer
The much-awaited teaser of the promising festive entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is here and it sure seems like a vibrant rollercoaster of love, lies, laughter and full-blown drama.
Dharma Movies unveiled the teaser earlier today and ever since its announcement, the film has been generating tremendous buzz online. Fans are excited to see larger-than-life celebrations and wholesome family entertainment back on the big screenRecommended For You Dubai resident becomes one of UK's youngest solicitors at 21
WATCH:
The film also marks the third collaboration between Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan and ace director Shashank Khaitan, after delivering fan-favourites, such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).
Although Alia Bhatt, playing the leading against Dhawan in the first two outings with Khaitan is missing, the teaser promises a similar world, now inhabited by actors Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, along with Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul.
Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is all set to light up theatres on October 2.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment