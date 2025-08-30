CS Reviews Availability Of Petroleum Products In Far-Flung Areas

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo

Jammu- Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the availability and distribution of petroleum products in the remote and far-flung areas of Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Saurabh Bhagat, Deputy Commissioners of Ramban, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Controller of Legal Metrology, Director FCS&CA Kashmir/ Jammu, Director Finance FCS&CA, Special Secretary FCS&CA, SSP Traffic, State Level Coordinator for Oil companies, representatives from Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum.

The meeting focused on addressing the challenges posed by geographical barriers, difficult terrain, and logistical difficulties in ensuring the timely and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to remote regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

During this meeting, the Chief Secretary emphasized on the need to streamline the fuel supply chain to ensure timely delivery to remote areas. He stressed on the importance of inter-departmental coordination to create a more efficient delivery system capable of meeting the demands of far-flung areas.

While reviewing logistics and infrastructure improvements, the Chief Secretary stressed on strengthening fuel distribution networks, including the possibility of establishing additional supply points in regions with high demand for petroleum products. He also called upon the officers to explore alternative solutions for remote areas like introducing mobile fuel supply units, to address the challenges of reaching areas that are difficult to access due to harsh weather or geographical limitations.