Over 2000 Vehicles Stranded As Kashmir Highway Remains Closed For 4Th Day
Jammu- The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the fourth consecutive day on Friday due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in the Udhampur-Ramban belt, leaving over 2,000 vehicles stranded, officials said.
The 270-km-long stretch, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by multiple landslides at several places between Jakheni and Chenani in Udhampur on Tuesday following heavy rains and flash floods, they said.
“Highway is closed for the fourth day. No vehicular movement shall be allowed from Nagrota in Jammu towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal and Srinagar,” a traffic police official said.
Authorities have advised commuters belonging to Katra and Udhampur towns to keep their photo ID cards to prove their identity so that their movement can be facilitated smoothly.
Apart from this, nine inter-district roads in Jammu region are shut due to landslides and road erosion. Dozens of villages in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur have been cut off due to damage caused by heavy rains, flash floods and landslides, they said.
