CGA Solutions Provides Private Investigator Services For Businesses And Individuals In GA And SC
"CGA Solutions (formerly Chilton Gibbs & Associates) offers a wide range of private investigation services, as well as process serving and risk consulting, for both individuals and businesses across Georgia and South Carolina."CGA Solutions, a trusted name in private investigation and legal support services, is pleased to reaffirm its commitment to serving both individuals and businesses across Georgia and South Carolina. With offices in Augusta, Atlanta and Brunswick GA, CGA Solutions brings over 25 years of experience delivering discreet, accurate, and actionable intelligence to clients.
CGA Solutions offers a comprehensive range of professional private investigator services designed to meet diverse and evolving needs, including-but not limited to:
Person Locates (including skip tracing and missing persons)
Background and Due Diligence Investigations
Business & Contract Investigations
Child Custody & Welfare Investigations
Serious Injury, Wrongful Death & Accident Investigations
Service of Process
CGA Solutions also offers FAA-approved drone services, including investigation and surveillance, inspections and infrastructure monitoring, deliveries and logistics, and data collection and analysis.
Why Choose CGA Solutions?
Decades of proven experience working with law firms, individuals, businesses, insurance companies, and government entities, as well as backgrounds and on-the-job experience in legal services and law enforcement
Emphasis on continuing education to ensure professional, informed investigative and process-serving services
Transparent, ethical investigation practices, including clear policies regarding cross-jurisdictional work and licensing reciprocity
Committed to actionable results and compassionate communication
A Trusted Private Investigator Serving GA and SC
Headquartered in Augusta GA, CGA Solutions has multiple offices to ensure Georgia and South Carolina residents, including those living in coastal areas, can access quality private investigation services. Whether clients work or reside in Atlanta, Augusta, Savannah, Charleston, Greenville or surrounding areas, the CGA team is equipped to support investigative needs with professionalism and discretion.
Key Services at a Glance
Professional Investigations: Background checks, fraud inquiries, asset tracing
Family & Personal Support: Custody, infidelity, missing person cases
Corporate & Legal Support: Contract disputes, litigation support, due diligence
Specialized Techniques: Drone surveillance, service of process, wrongful death investigations
About CGA Solutions:
Formerly known as Chilton Gibbs & Associates, CGA Solutions combines continuous training, legal compliance, and innovative strategies to deliver the clear, actionable information clients need. With teams licensed in both Georgia and South Carolina, CGA Solutions continues to be a trusted partner for investigative services throughout the CSRA and across Georgia and South Carolina.
For more information or to schedule a confidential consultation, please visit cga-solutions or call 866-217-8581.
Legal Disclaimer:
