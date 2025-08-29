Thomas Byrne, MD Advocates For Better High-Risk Pregnancy Care And Mental Health Support For Families

MENAFN - GetNews) OB/GYN specialist urges more awareness, training, and compassion in maternal care

Thomas Byrne, MD , Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, is calling for increased public awareness and professional support for families navigating high-risk pregnancies-and those facing mental health challenges in the aftermath of trauma.

With over four decades in OB/GYN and maternal-fetal medicine, Dr. Byrne has cared for patients in both underserved city hospitals and rural clinics. He believes the gap in care for high-risk pregnancies and family mental health remains a serious concern.

“Helping others helped me survive,” says Dr. Byrne, who lost his son several years ago.“After that, I had to rebuild from the ground up. I know what it feels like to be the person in crisis, and I know how critical good care-medical and emotional-can be.”

The Need for Compassionate, High-Risk Pregnancy Care

Each year in the U.S., approximately 700 women die from pregnancy-related complications, and over 50,000 experience severe complications, according to the CDC. For women of color and underserved populations, the risks are even higher.

“You're serving people who truly need you. At places like Harlem Hospital, you see it firsthand,” Byrne says.“We need to train doctors not just in the science-but in compassion and adaptability.”

Dr. Byrne has spent decades teaching ultrasound, fetal monitoring, and labor risk management to physicians and students nationwide. He was among the first U.S. OB/GYNs to train in diagnostic ultrasound, traveling to England in the 1970s when it was still rare in American practice.

Linking Maternal Care to Mental Health

Dr. Byrne also believes it's time to stop separating maternal health from mental health. Studies show that 1 in 7 women experience postpartum depression, and suicide is one of the leading causes of maternal death.

His call to action comes with personal weight.“I want other families to know that grief doesn't have to define them-but support is everything.”

What You Can Do

Dr. Byrne is encouraging others-whether parents, students, providers, or community leaders-to take small but meaningful steps to support safer pregnancies and mental health recovery.

Here's how:



Learn the warning signs of maternal health complications and mental health struggles.

Support organizations that fund OB/GYN education, mental health outreach, or suicide prevention.

Advocate locally for better funding in public hospitals and prenatal clinics. Check in with families after birth, miscarriage, or trauma. Sometimes a call or visit is the first step toward healing.

“Push for perfect outcomes,” Byrne says.“Even if we don't always get there, the effort matters. Every mother and child deserves our full attention.”

About Thomas Byrne, MD

Dr. Thomas Byrne currently serves as Associate Professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo, Texas. He is board certified in obstetrics and maternal-fetal medicine and has presented research internationally. He continues to consult for St. Barnabas Hospital in New York and mentors medical students in high-risk pregnancy care.

Support safer pregnancies and mental health healing in your community. Learn. Share. Act. Compassion begins with awareness.