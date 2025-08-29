Mine Permit Received Approving Mount Polley's Life Of Mine Plan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“Company” or“Imperial”) (TSX:III) reports that the Province of British Columbia has issued a permit amendment to allow expansion and extension of mining activities at the Mount Polley Mine (“Mount Polley”) in south-central British Columbia. Issuance of the permit amendment followed consent by both the Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals and the Minister of Environment and Parks under Mount Polley's environmental assessment certificate.

The expansion will extend Mount Polley's operating life, allowing for pit development and expansion of rock-storage areas consistent with the mine plan submitted in the amendment application. The expansion will occur within the existing mine site footprint.

A joint review of the expansion followed careful assessment of technical reports, co-ordination with the regulatory agencies and consultations with the First Nations. The review ensured the decision meets B.C.'s high standards for environmental protection and public safety.

“Receiving this permit is good news for Imperial, our workers, the local community and our First Nations partners. We will be able to continue to provide good jobs and economic opportunities for the region. We will also continue to develop our exploration and mine planning to look for opportunities for further extension of the mine life. As always, we will follow regulatory processes and respectfully engage with Williams Lake First Nation and Xatśūll First Nation,” said Brian Kynoch, President of Imperial.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver-based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

Imperial Contacts

Brian KynochPresident604.669.8959Darb S. DhillonChief Financial Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release are not statements of historical fact and are“forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Imperial management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events, and include, but are not limited to statements regarding: the Company's and MPMC's expectations regarding future mining, including pit development and expansion of rock storage areas pursuant to the updated permit; their relationships with Indigenous communities; expectations regarding ongoing engagement with Xatśūll and other Indigenous communities during operations and future permitting processes; and other risks outlined in statements made by Imperial from time to time in the filings made by Imperial with securities regulators. Imperial disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“is targeted”,“targets”,“outlook”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Imperial to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Imperial has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on information currently available to Imperial as well as Imperial's current beliefs and assumptions. These factors and assumptions and beliefs and assumptions include, the risk factors detailed in the Company's current Annual Information Form and from time to time in Imperial's interim and annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review on SEDAR+ at Although Imperial has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, many of which are beyond Imperial's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements and all forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.