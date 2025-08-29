Ralph Pezzullo Releases Explosive New Non-Fiction Book 'Stolen Elections'

'Stolen Elections' Official Book Cover

Ralph Pezzullo

Gary Berntsen

'The Great Chinese Art Heist' Official Book Cover

NY Times Bestselling Author Ralph Pezzullo Reveals 19-Year Plot to Steal Elections Worldwide in Explosive New Non-Fiction Book 'Stolen Elections'

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In this gripping investigative exposé, Pezzullo unveils the shocking international network that has been sabotaging democracy in over 70 countries and reveals the hard evidence proving it's been happening for nearly two decades.Ripped from the pages of a spy novel, 'Stolen Elections: The Takedown of Democracies Worldwide ' delivers a gripping non-fiction account of an unprecedented international conspiracy and sophisticated espionage operation launched against the United States, one that experts are calling the greatest criminal conspiracy in history.In 2019, two U.S. government whistleblowers, renowned former CIA operations officer Gary Berntsen and Venezuelan transnational crime expert Martin Rodil, were investigating drug trafficking and money laundering when they uncovered something far more alarming: A global plot to influence elections in the United States and more than 70 countries worldwide.The scheme traces back to the early 2000s, when international conspirators developed and deployed a virtually undetectable system of election fraud. Before long, the same malicious software made its way north. Working with election software companies that utilized variations of the original source code, and voting machines containing parts manufactured overseas, the conspirators embedded themselves deep within U.S. electoral infrastructure.The results were staggering. According to the whistleblowers' findings, the conspirators have been influencing the outcomes of U.S. elections since 2006. Even more shocking is how this operation went undetected for nearly two decades, evading the attention of America's $1 trillion national security and intelligence network.That changed when Berntsen and Rodil infiltrated the network and persuaded the original software engineers to come forward. Armed with insider testimony and hard evidence, they brought their findings to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.In 'Stolen Elections: The Takedown of Democracies Worldwide', New York Times bestselling author Ralph Pezzullo takes readers inside the whistleblowers' high-risk, four-year investigation, detailing the political pushback they faced from both parties, the initial dismissal by the FBI and CIA, and the corporate fronts that shielded the conspiracy. The book reveals the precise methods used to alter results in key election districts and chronicles how a coalition of whistleblowers and civilian cyber experts ultimately prevented the theft of the 2024 presidential election.Described as“essential reading for all those who value freedom,” 'Stolen Elections: The Takedown of Democracies Worldwide' is more than an exposé, it's a wake-up call to the vulnerabilities of modern democracy, and a testament to the courage it takes to confront them.For more information visit:ABOUT RALPH PEZZULLORalph Pezzullo is a New York City-born writer with a global perspective, having grown up in various countries as the son of a US diplomat. A former journalist, playwright, and award-winning screenwriter, Ralph has been published in over twenty languages and include bestsellers 'Jawbreaker' (with former CIA operative Gary Berntsen), 'Inside SEAL Team Six' (with Don Mann), 'Most Evil', 'Zero Footprint', 'Left of Boom and Ghost'. Other books include 'The Navy SEAL Survival Handbook', 'The Walk-In', 'At the Fall of Somoza', 'The Chopin Manuscript' (winner of the 2008 Audio Book of the Year), 'Plunging Into Haiti' (winner of the 2006 Douglas Dillon Prize for American Diplomacy), 'Eve Missing', 'Full Battle Rattle', 'Blood of My Blood', 'The SEAL Team Six Thrillers Hunt the Wolf', 'Hunt the Scorpion', 'Hunt the Falcon', 'Hunt the Jackal', 'Hunt the Fox', 'Hunt the Dragon', 'Hunt the Viper', 'Hunt the Leopard' and 'Saigon' (which was recently published in Vietnamese) and 'The Great Chinese Art Heist ', released July 2025 by Pegasus Crime, a division of Simon & Schuster.His plays, all of which have been produced in New York City, include 'Dear Friends', 'On That Day', 'Eating the Shadow', 'The Education of One Miss February', 'From Behind the Moon', 'Ghosts in the Dining Room', 'Bad Moon Rising', 'Gauguin's Parrot', 'Asylum', 'Hide Mother in My Heart', 'Spain', and 'Okeechobee Split'. 'Tail of the Tiger' was awarded Best New Play by the National Arts Club, and 'The American Wife' was recently produced by the Park Theatre in London.He has also written for television and film and worked with directors Oliver Stone, Antoine Fuqua, James Foley, Francois Girard, George Gallo and others. His screenplay, An Unacceptable Person, was the recipient of a Writer's Guild East Foundation New Screenplay Award. And his screenplay Flashback won the best screenplay at the New York Film Festival.Ralph Pezzullo is also the host of Heroes Behind Headlines, where he uses his depth of knowledge to draw out the fascinating stories of extraordinary people who have shaped history in remarkable ways.ABOUT GARY BERNTSEN (featured whistleblower in 'Stolen Elections')Currently working as a whistleblower for the US government, Gary Berntsen made his career as a decorated former CIA officer, bestselling author, and one of America's most experienced counterterrorism operatives. A recipient of the CIA's Distinguished Intelligence Medal and Intelligence Star, Berntsen spent over two decades leading high-risk missions against global terrorist networks, including commanding the CIA's Jawbreaker team during the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan in the immediate aftermath of 9/11.He is the New York Times bestselling author of 'Jawbreaker', 'The Walk-In', and 'Human Intelligence', 'Counterterrorism', and 'National Leadership'. His work has taken him head-to-head with Iran, Hizballah, and al-Qaeda, and he has led investigations linking Osama bin Laden to the 1998 U.S. embassy bombings in Africa.A sought-after national security commentator, Berntsen has made hundreds of appearances on major U.S. and international networks and has been featured in over 20 documentaries.

Senior Publicist

EMR Media

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.