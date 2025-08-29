WALOVI's“Iced Chinese Style” Takes New York By Storm
Marbury and Star Athletes Endorse WALOVI, Sparking a Beverage Trend in New York
“WALOVI tastes amazing-I think Americans will really enjoy this flavor,” praised NBA star Stephon Marbury, holding up a blue sparkling bottle of WALOVI.
On August 22, WALOVI brought a fusion of traditional Chinese Herbal beverages and New York's vibrant trend culture to life through an exclusive pop-up restaurant event. The brand quickly won over local consumers.
From basketball legends to influencers with millions of followers, everyone who experienced the drink on-site described WALOVI's unique charm as nothing short of a phenomenon-"absolutely taking over the scene.”
“I drink it with my meals-even with fast food!”
Marbury didn't hold back his enthusiasm for WALOVI. For him, promoting WALOVI is just like playing basketball-it's about building bridges between cultures.“Bringing WALOVI to the U.S. is something that makes me truly happy. I want more people to discover and enjoy this drink,” he said.
Cross-cultural influencer @LaomaChris passionately introduced WALOVI's“Iced Chinese Style” to the local crowd:
“If you're looking for something refreshing, give this a try-you've definitely never tasted anything like it. It's made with a herbal, plant-based formula”
Fashion and lifestyle blogger Rachel Xingxing, who appeared at the event in a traditional qipao dress, joked that WALOVI should hurry and trademark“Iced Chinese Style.”
“This concept is bound to go viral,” she quipped.
When a traditional Chinese botanical beverage arrives in New York under the trendy new identity of“Iced Chinese Style,” it becomes more than just a thirst-quencher-it transforms into a cultural symbol embraced by Gen Z. From Marbury joking that it could“replace cola” to social media influencers playfully calling for a trademark, WALOVI is proving one thing: taste knows no borders.
This is more than a market breakthrough for a single beverage-it's a bold statement of intent from a century-old brand embracing globalization through innovation. As“Iced Chinese Style” emerges as a potential global trend following in the footsteps of the“Iced Americano,” WALOVI is writing a new chapter in the globalization of Chinese brands-telling an Eastern story in a language the world understands.
