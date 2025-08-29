Sweetnight Unveils Coolnesttm Mattress: Sleep Up To 8° Cooler With Technology That Everyone Can Afford

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SweetNight's latest innovation delivers advanced cooling, ergonomic support, and luxury-level comfort, designed to make high-tech sleep affordable for everyone.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetNight announced the launch of its CoolNestTM Mattress, designed to solve one of the most common sleep problems: overheating, which often prevents people from staying asleep. The SweetNight CoolNestTM Mattress solves this with breakthrough cooling technology that keeps you up to 8° cooler. It also provides 5-zone ergonomic support for healthier rest. And at just $500, CoolNestTM brings luxury-level comfort to more households than ever before.







Cooling System: Designed to Help Regulate Temperature Throughout the Night

Unlike traditional mattresses that trap heat, the CoolNestTM is built with the CoolNestTM System - a multi-layer approach to cooling that works from the surface down:



3D Knitted Cooling Cover : With thousands of tiny ventilation pores, airflow is boosted by 35% , keeping the mattress fresh and breathable all night. In simple terms, it's a soft, airy cover that helps heat escape, so you don't wake up sweaty.

PCMfluxTM High Resilience Foam : Infused with Phase Change Materials (PCM), this smart foam adapts in real time to your body temperature. It absorbs heat when you're warm and releases it when you're cool, keeping you balanced for up to 8 hours. Gel-Infused Memory Foam : With 30% more cooling gel , evenly distributed for maximum efficiency, this layer cushions pressure points while drawing heat away - offering both comfort and coolness at once.



Together, these layers create a refreshing, cool-to-the-touch surface with 3× better airflow than conventional foams







5-Zone Ergo Design: An Ergonomic Mattress for Back Pain

CoolNestTM isn't just about cooling - The CoolNestTM is also certified by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA). They claim that“We focus on products that are of the highest quality and have a chiropractic-related benefit for consumers and doctors of chiropractic.”

The 5-Zone Ergo Support system targets key areas of the body:



Shoulders and legs - Gentle cushioning

Lumbar region - Firm support to maintain spinal alignment

Hips - Adaptive contouring to prevent sinking Full body - Balanced relief from head to feet

The result? Less back pain, improved posture, and deeper, restorative sleep. It's not just a cooling mattress -it also offers ergonomic support that may help ease back discomfort.

Who It's For

CoolNestTM is built for:



Hot sleepers who struggle with night sweats

Back & side sleepers needing full-body support

Back pain sufferers seeking pressure relief

Couples who want motion isolation for undisturbed rest Budget-conscious families looking for premium sleep at an honest price



Affordable Luxury: The Value Cooling Mattress

At just $500 , CoolNestTM offers the same cooling and ergonomic benefits as premium $2,000 mattresses. It's certified safe (OEKO-TEX and CertiPUR-US) and backed by a 10-year warranty , making it one of the most cost-effective options on the market.

“With CoolNestTM, we're not just selling a mattress - we're offering a healthier, more refreshing way to sleep,” said [SweetNight CEO Tony Johnson].“Hot sleepers, couples, and families finally have a professional-grade solution that keeps them cool and supported, all night long.”

Customer-First Benefits:



Risk-free 100-night trial

Free nationwide shipping , mattress-in-a-box convenience CoolNestTM is now available nationwide at SweetNight.com ( ), Amazon ( ), Walmart ( ), Wayfair ( ), and Home Depot ( )- delivering affordable luxury sleep to every home.



