Haute Retreats Named Best Luxury Villa Rental Service In The World By Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2025

MENAFN - News Direct)Haute Retreats has achieved a landmark recognition, being named theby the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Awards. This honor not only celebrates' unique approach to luxury villa rentals but also highlights its growing influence on the future of luxury travel worldwide.

A Global Benchmark in Luxury Hospitality

Founded in 2016 by Sabrina Piccinin , Haute Retreats was built on the belief that true luxury goes beyond amenities. Instead, it lies in personalized service, authenticity, and a sense of belonging . Today, the company manages a global portfolio of handpicked villas across the world's most coveted destinations, including the Caribbean, Maldives, Ibiza, Tuscany, and the Amalfi Coast . Each property is carefully selected for its design, privacy, and ability to immerse guests in the spirit of its location.

“With Haute Retreats, every stay is designed to feel unique and deeply personal,” hauteretreats said Sabrina Piccinin, Founder of Haute Retreats .“This award is not only a recognition of our commitment to excellence, but also of our vision to redefine what luxury travel means for today's discerning travelers.”

Why Haute Retreats Stands Out

Unlike mass-market booking platforms, Haute Retreats offers tailored villa experiences supported by a dedicated concierge team. Guests can expect:



Private Luxury Services – from in-villa chefs and sommeliers to wellness experts and event planners.

Seamless Travel Experience – curated excursions, private chauffeurs, yacht charters, and on-call concierge assistance. Global Reach with Local Touch – exclusive villas across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and island paradises, each selected for beauty, cultural authenticity, and privacy.

Industry experts point to Haute Retreats' success as evidence of shifting preferences in luxury travel. Modern travelers seek not just high-end accommodation, but customized, immersive experiences that resonate with their lifestyle and values.

“Haute Retreats represent the future of luxury travel,” said Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce .“Their approach combines exclusivity with personalization, setting new standards that are influencing the entire hospitality industry.”

Driving the Future of Luxury Travel

The recognition from Luxury Lifestyle Awards marks a pivotal moment for Haute Retreats as it looks toward the future. The brand plans to expand its villa collection into emerging luxury destinations, while also prioritizing sustainable travel practices . luxury villa rentals This includes promoting eco-conscious villa designs, supporting local communities, and ensuring luxury aligns with environmental responsibility.

“Our next chapter is about combining luxury with purpose,” added Piccinin.“We want our guests to not only enjoy exceptional travel but also know that their journey supports sustainable practices that preserve destinations for future generations.”

A Milestone in Luxury Hospitality

The award solidifies Haute Retreats' position as a leader in the luxury villa rental market and reaffirms its role in shaping the future of high-end travel . With unmatched attention to detail, personalized service, and a global portfolio that reflects elegance and authenticity, Haute Retreats continues to inspire modern travelers to embrace a new standard of hospitality.

For travelers seeking a transformative luxury experience, Haute Retreats offers more than just a villa-it offers a journey into the very essence of refined living .

About Haute Retreats

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Florence, Italy, Haute Retreats is an award-winning luxury villa rental company recognized for its curated portfolio of exclusive properties in the world's most desirable destinations. With a focus on personalization, authenticity, and excellence, Haute Retreats has redefined the meaning of luxury travel for discerning global travelers.

Media Contact

Organization: Haute Retreats

Contact Person Name: Angelica

Website:

Email: [email protected]