RPSC Should Be Reorganised On The Lines Of UPSC: Hanuman Beniwal
He said that the Rajasthan High Court itself has now taken cognisance of RPSC's functioning and has directed the matter to be filed as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which proves how those responsible within the Commission, under the protection of the government, have shattered the dreams of hardworking youth.
Beniwal said that in light of the Hon'ble Court's remarks regarding former RPSC Chairman Sanjay Kshotriya and members Manju Sharma, Sangeeta Arya, Ramuram Raika, and Babulal Katara, the government must immediately initiate constitutional procedures to remove Manju Sharma and Sangeeta Arya from their posts.
He further demanded that a criminal case be registered against Sanjay Kshotriya and that he be arrested without delay. He reminded that after the RLP rally in Jaipur, the state government had assured reorganisation of RPSC.
The matter was also raised before the Governor, highlighted in the all-party meeting before the monsoon session of Parliament, and later raised in the Lok Sabha.“We have made it clear to leaders in Delhi that in the interest of Rajasthan's youth, reorganisation of RPSC on the lines of UPSC is the need of the hour,” Beniwal stated.
Beniwal further announced that RLP will soon launch a major movement against fraudulent recruitments. He cited cases such as jobs secured through fake disability certificates, irregularities in PTI recruitment, and corruption in RAS 2018 and 2021.
He demanded that an independent investigation commission be constituted to probe these cases.
“If large-scale fraud is proven in any recruitment, our demand will be to cancel that recruitment altogether,” he said.
Beniwal added that RLP will intensify its fight to secure justice for the youth of Rajasthan, and the government can no longer ignore this demand for accountability and reform.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment