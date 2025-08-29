RPSC Should Be Reorganised On The Lines Of UPSC: Hanuman Beniwal

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Aug 29 (IANS) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has reiterated his demand to dissolve the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and reorganise it on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

He said that the Rajasthan High Court itself has now taken cognisance of RPSC's functioning and has directed the matter to be filed as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which proves how those responsible within the Commission, under the protection of the government, have shattered the dreams of hardworking youth.

Beniwal said that in light of the Hon'ble Court's remarks regarding former RPSC Chairman Sanjay Kshotriya and members Manju Sharma, Sangeeta Arya, Ramuram Raika, and Babulal Katara, the government must immediately initiate constitutional procedures to remove Manju Sharma and Sangeeta Arya from their posts.

He further demanded that a criminal case be registered against Sanjay Kshotriya and that he be arrested without delay. He reminded that after the RLP rally in Jaipur, the state government had assured reorganisation of RPSC.

The matter was also raised before the Governor, highlighted in the all-party meeting before the monsoon session of Parliament, and later raised in the Lok Sabha.“We have made it clear to leaders in Delhi that in the interest of Rajasthan's youth, reorganisation of RPSC on the lines of UPSC is the need of the hour,” Beniwal stated.

Beniwal further announced that RLP will soon launch a major movement against fraudulent recruitments. He cited cases such as jobs secured through fake disability certificates, irregularities in PTI recruitment, and corruption in RAS 2018 and 2021.

He demanded that an independent investigation commission be constituted to probe these cases.

“If large-scale fraud is proven in any recruitment, our demand will be to cancel that recruitment altogether,” he said.

Beniwal added that RLP will intensify its fight to secure justice for the youth of Rajasthan, and the government can no longer ignore this demand for accountability and reform.