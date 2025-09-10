David Kroll
-
Professor of Natural Products Pharmacology & Toxicology,
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
David Kroll returned to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in January 2019, as Professor of Natural Products Pharmacology & Toxicology and Director of Master's Degree and Certificate Programs in Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.
Kroll began his independent academic career here in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences in 1992 as Assistant Professor of Pharmacology & Toxicology, and was promoted to Associate Professor with tenure in 1999.
Outside of academia, Kroll was also an early science blogger, with his Terra Sigillata natural products pharmacology blog joining the ScienceBlogs network in 2006, named that year by Nature as one of the top 50 blogs worldwide written by practicing scientists. His blogs have also been hosted by the American Chemical Society and PLOS.
From 2014 to 2018, Kroll devoted himself exclusively to full-time freelance medical journalism with clients that included Reuters, the American Chemical Society's Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), and the Research Triangle's alt-weekly, INDY Week. Kroll was also a regular contributor from 2011 to 2018 to the Pharma, Healthcare & Innovation section of Forbes. Throughout his 30-plus-year career, Kroll has connected with general audiences through multiple appearances on the NPR radio show, The People's Pharmacy with Joe & Terry Graedon, and in his service as an expert source to ABC World News Tonight, NBC News, CNN's Don Lemon Tonight, The Denver Post, The (Raleigh, NC) News & Observer, The Colorado Sun, and television stations across the US, Canada, and China.
Throughout his career, Kroll's philosophy has been that all scientists and health care professionals have responsibilities not only to their professional communities, but to society at-large, engaging with citizens and other diverse stakeholders to navigate through the complex social and economic issues of health and wellness in global society.Experience
-
–present
Professor of Natural Products Pharmacology & Toxicology, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
