Here's Why White Cars Are Smarter Investments Than You Think

When it comes to buying a car, choices usually hinge on fuel type, features, and budget. However, the decision swiftly turns into a family-and-friends matter when the topic of hue comes up. Selecting the ideal shade may be difficult with so many possibilities. Nonetheless, statistics and experts indicate that white is still the most sensible and successful option.

Keeps Vehicle Cool

White automobiles reflect more heat and sunshine than darker ones, much how light-colored clothing keeps people cooler. An hour in the sun may raise the temperature of a black automobile to 70 degrees Celsius, a silver car to 63 degrees and a white car to about 44 degrees Celsius, according to studies. This distinction is important in India's hot summers since less heat indoors equals less need for air conditioning and less fuel.

No More Faded Colours

When exposed to intense sunshine on a regular basis, dark-coloured cars-particularly red and black ones-are more likely to develop noticeable spots and fade in colour. Conversely, white automobiles age well. From a distance, it is little perceptible even when the paint does fade. In a similar vein, white automobiles are easier to repair since scratches are less noticeable.

Reasonable Price

Since the colour is widely accessible, repainting a white automobile is comparatively less expensive. Custom or special hues are more expensive and more difficult to match. Regular white is the simplest and least expensive option to repair, even though matte treatments are still pricey.

Resale Value

In the resale market, white automobiles are in the most demand. According to the BASF Colour Report 2024, just 18% of automobiles sold globally in 2024 were black, while over 49% of cars sold were white. When it's time to sell the expensive item, the seven out of ten white automobiles on Indian roads have a better chance of finding a buyer and obtaining a higher price.

White is without a doubt the most useful hue since it is comfortable, long-lasting, and reasonably priced. Darker or unusual hues may still be preferred by those who value originality. Bold hues might be a chic option for people who live in colder climates or have covered parking. In the end, striking a balance between being unique and remaining realistic is crucial. A white automobile is not only the safest option in India's hot and resale-driven market, but it's also the most intelligent.