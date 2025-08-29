Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Braces For Weekend Storms And Rainfall Check

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Braces For Weekend Storms And Rainfall Check


2025-08-29 07:00:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Friday morning started sunny, but the skies quickly clouded over. Afternoon showers hit several districts in South Bengal

 

Kolkata Weather

Friday started sunny, but clouds quickly gathered. Heavy, scattered showers started in the afternoon across South Bengal, including the 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Kolkata. The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts continued rainfall.

The Alipore Meteorological Department website forecasts scattered showers in Kolkata with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover around 31°C (high) and 26°C (low), with gusty winds up to 40 kmph.

Beyond Kolkata, the Alipore Meteorological Department predicts rain across South Bengal. Continuous rain is expected Friday in both Medinipurs and the 24 Parganas, with scattered showers and strong winds in coastal districts.

The Meteorological Department forecasts increasing rain throughout the day, continuing into the night. The wet weather is expected to last through the weekend, with some improvement expected by Monday.

Rain is also forecast for all districts in North Bengal. An orange alert has been issued for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, while a yellow alert covers the rest of Bengal.

MENAFN29082025007385015968ID1109992831

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search