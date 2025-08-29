Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Braces For Weekend Storms And Rainfall Check
Friday morning started sunny, but the skies quickly clouded over. Afternoon showers hit several districts in South Bengal
Kolkata Weather
Friday started sunny, but clouds quickly gathered. Heavy, scattered showers started in the afternoon across South Bengal, including the 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Kolkata. The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts continued rainfall.
The Alipore Meteorological Department website forecasts scattered showers in Kolkata with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover around 31°C (high) and 26°C (low), with gusty winds up to 40 kmph.
Beyond Kolkata, the Alipore Meteorological Department predicts rain across South Bengal. Continuous rain is expected Friday in both Medinipurs and the 24 Parganas, with scattered showers and strong winds in coastal districts.
The Meteorological Department forecasts increasing rain throughout the day, continuing into the night. The wet weather is expected to last through the weekend, with some improvement expected by Monday.
Rain is also forecast for all districts in North Bengal. An orange alert has been issued for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, while a yellow alert covers the rest of Bengal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment