Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Braces For Weekend Storms And Rainfall Check

Kolkata Weather

Friday started sunny, but clouds quickly gathered. Heavy, scattered showers started in the afternoon across South Bengal, including the 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Kolkata. The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts continued rainfall.

The Alipore Meteorological Department website forecasts scattered showers in Kolkata with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover around 31°C (high) and 26°C (low), with gusty winds up to 40 kmph.

Beyond Kolkata, the Alipore Meteorological Department predicts rain across South Bengal. Continuous rain is expected Friday in both Medinipurs and the 24 Parganas, with scattered showers and strong winds in coastal districts.

The Meteorological Department forecasts increasing rain throughout the day, continuing into the night. The wet weather is expected to last through the weekend, with some improvement expected by Monday.

Rain is also forecast for all districts in North Bengal. An orange alert has been issued for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, while a yellow alert covers the rest of Bengal.