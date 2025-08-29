Delhi Rain: IMD Issues Orange Alert As NCR, North India Brace For Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several zones, including Central, East, South Delhi and New Delhi. According to the forecast, moderate rainfall is expected across the city over the next 2-3 hours. The alert comes after Delhi witnessed continuous showers in recent days, offering some relief from humid weather but also raising concerns over waterlogging and traffic disruption.

IMD safety advisory for residents

The weather agency has asked Delhi residents to stay indoors during heavy rain and avoid taking shelter under trees or weak structures. Travellers have been advised to check traffic conditions before stepping out. The IMD has also suggested people carry umbrellas or raincoats if they are travelling.

Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

Delhi airport authorities also released a passenger advisory, warning travellers about possible disruptions due to bad weather.“As per IMD's forecast, inclement weather is expected in Delhi. However, flight operations are currently normal. For the latest updates, passengers should contact their airlines,” the advisory said on X.

Several parts of Delhi received moderate to heavy rainfall today, continuing the wet spell of the past week. Earlier in the week, intense showers lashed many areas, causing traffic jams and waterlogging. Despite the inconvenience, the rain has brought much-needed relief from hot and sticky conditions in the national capital.

Rain forecast across north and Northwest India

According to the IMD's extended forecast, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and East Rajasthan for the next seven days. Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana are also likely to experience moderate to heavy showers between August 29 and September 2.

The forecast also warns of very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on August 28-29 and September 1-2, and in East Rajasthan on August 31. Other regions such as West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh are also expected to witness widespread showers on specific days between August 30 and September 2.

The IMD has further predicted that monsoon activity will remain strong in Punjab and Haryana for the next three to four days. Many districts in these states are already facing excess rainfall, and more downpours may worsen the situation in waterlogged areas

