Dharmasthala Case: Women's Commission Chief Warns Of Strict Action Ex-IPS Bhaskar Rao Criticises Chaudhary

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Chaudhary has issued a strong statement, asserting that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who violates women's dignity. The remarks come amid growing concerns from women's activists, who have submitted a complaint to the Commission highlighting unresolved cases, including the murders of Soujanya and Vedavalli from Dharmasthala. Chaudhary assured that the Commission would stand firmly by victims while ensuring the ongoing SIT probe is carried out transparently.

SIT Probe and Assurance of Security

An SIT investigation into the case is already underway. Chaudhary stressed that it is the Commission's duty to support victims. Referring to Ananya Bhat's mother, who has expressed fear of repeated questioning, Chaudhary said,“I have recommended that the SIT provide her with security.” She emphasized that legal action will be taken to protect all parties involved and urged the public to wait for the facts to emerge through the investigation.

Warning Against False Statements and Defamation of Women

Chaudhary also addressed fresh allegations involving Girish Mattannannavar, accusing him of making false statements that tarnish the dignity of women.

“If such comments affect women mentally or defame their character, I will instruct that legal action be taken against him,” she declared.

Additionally, Bhaskar Prasad has lodged a complaint on behalf of Vijayalakshmi. Chaudhary clarified that the issue extends beyond just Vijayalakshmi and Ramya, reiterating that immediate action will be taken in any instance where women's dignity is compromised.

Arrests and Caution to Social Media Users

So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case. Chaudhary issued a stern warning to social media users engaging in derogatory commentary. While encouraging healthy debate, she cautioned that damaging women's dignity online is a punishable crime, carrying a possible jail term of up to three years.

Retired IPS Officer Bhaskar Rao Criticises Chaudhary

In a separate controversy, retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao has criticized Nagalakshmi Chaudhary for alleged misconduct and overstepping her authority. Rao expressed his displeasure over Chaudhary allegedly occupying a Sub-Inspector's chair at a police station, questioning her right to do so.

Questioning Her Authority

Speaking to media, Rao argued that only senior police officers, ministers, or the Chief Minister are authorised to sit in such positions of authority within a police station. He accused Chaudhary of arrogance and ignorance, adding that such behaviour sets a poor example for the public.

Chairperson of Women's Commission May have civil court powers but she has no propriety to sit on a Sub Insp chair in a police station. Under erstwhile CrPC sec 36 only the Supervisory Officer of the Department can sit there or Minister or CM as they are government. In a display... twitter/xIJRYNzoQ5

- Bhaskar Rao (@Nimmabhaskar22) August 29, 2025

Call for Resignation or Removal

Rao further alleged that Chaudhary lacks the necessary administrative knowledge to head the Women's Commission and demanded her immediate removal or voluntary resignation. Chaudhary has not yet responded to these accusations. The fallout of this controversy on the functioning of the Women's Commission is yet to be seen.