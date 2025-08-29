15 Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Named Best Lawyers In America® 2026 For Family Law Mediation - The Most In Texas And The United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2026 Best Lawyers Family Law Mediation honorees exemplify GBA's depth of expertise and commitment to delivering the full continuum of divorce process options.

AUSTIN, TX, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley, the largest law firm in Texas exclusively dedicated to family law, is proud to announce that 15 of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for Family Law Mediation - the most of any family law firm in Texas and the United States. This distinction affirms GBA's leadership in mediation and its commitment to providing clients with the full spectrum of divorce process options.

With a client-centered approach, GBA's attorneys deliver tailored services designed to meet the unique needs of each individual. Mediation is a cornerstone of the firm's constructive, solutions-focused philosophy, offering a private, cost-effective, and efficient alternative to litigation while preserving relationships and fostering durable agreements.

“We are proud of our lawyers who have been honored for their expertise in mediation. This acknowledgment highlights the importance we place on mediation as a valuable tool for resolving family law matters constructively and efficiently.”

- P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner | Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley attorneys recognized for Family Law Mediation in the 2026 Best Lawyers in America®:



Kris Algert

Thomas Ausley

Kelly Ausley-Flores

P. Lindley Bain

Kyle Basinger

Hayley Collins Blair

Kristiana Butler

Rob Frazer

Thomas Greenwald

Curtis Harrison

Kathryn Murphy

Aimee Pingenot Key

Eric Robertson

Katie Flowers Samler Jeff Shore

The Value of Mediation in Family Law

Divorce mediation is a non-adversarial process that empowers spouses - with the guidance of their attorneys and a neutral mediator - to reach mutually acceptable agreements on divorce and other family law matters. Mediation gives parties greater control over outcomes, reduces costs, and often results in quicker, more amicable resolutions.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is a Texas-based family law firm with offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, and San Antonio. Known for integrity, legal acumen, and a constructive approach, the firm helps clients protect their families, finances, and futures while minimizing conflict. With 50 family law attorneys - including 32 Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization - GBA is recognized statewide for delivering exceptional client service across the full spectrum of divorce and family law matters.

In the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers in America®, GBA earned the highest number of Family Law, Collaborative Law, and Mediation honorees in both Texas and the United States. The firm also leads the state with the most Ones to Watch recognitions and was voted the #1 family law firm in Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin/San Antonio by Texas Lawyer.

