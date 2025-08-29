MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 30.7% CAGR | AI Video Generator/Editor Market Reach USD 9.3 Billion by 2033 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global AI video generator/editor market size was valued at $0.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2024 to 2033. Surge in demand for video content and rise in adoption of AI technology in video editing software are the factors expected to propel the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market. However, the high implementation cost of AI in video generator/editor is anticipated to hamper the growth of global market. On the contrary, advancements in AI technology are further likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market. On the contrary, advancements in AI technology are further likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.Market SegmentationThe AI video generator market size is segmented into component, platform, deployment mode, source, application, enterprise size, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and service. By platform, it is divided into desktop and mobile. By deployment mode, it is segregated into on-premise and cloud. By source, it is categorized into text to video, PowerPoint to video, and spreadsheet to video. By application, it is fragmented into marketing, education, e-commerce, social media, and others. By enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprise and small & medium-sized enterprise. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the AI video generator/editor market such as Synthesia Limited, HeyGen Technology Inc., CapCut, TechSmith Corporation, PearlMountain, Lumen5, DESIGNS, GliaStudio, RAWSHORTS, INC, Muse, Pictory, ADOBE INC., KineMaster Corporation, Wondershare Technology Group Co., Ltd., Invideo, Vimeo, Inc., Descript, and Veed Limited. By region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to o its advanced technological infrastructure, high adoption rate of AI-driven video solutions, substantial investments in digital marketing, and a strong presence of major tech companies driving innovation in the video generator/editor market. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 34.4% from 2023 to 2033, owing the increasing adoption of AI-powered video creation tools, the rise of content creation platforms, and the growing demand for personalized video content in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 34.4% from 2023 to 2033, owing the increasing adoption of AI-powered video creation tools, the rise of content creation platforms, and the growing demand for personalized video content in the region.By application, the marketing segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-third of the artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market revenue. This is attributed to the high demand for engaging video content in digital marketing, advertising campaigns, and social media strategies to boost brand visibility and customer engagement, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the social media segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 33.3% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the growing emphasis on video content for social media engagement, the need for frequent and dynamic content updates, and the rise of video-centric platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. Thereby, driving the growth of this segment in the global artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market.By platform, the desktop segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than two-thirds of the artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market revenue. This is attributed to its superior processing power, advanced video generating/editing features, and preference among professionals for high-quality and complex video production tasks, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the mobile segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 34.3% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones, enhanced mobile processing capabilities, and the growing demand for on-the-go video editing solutions among users and content creators. Thereby, driving the growth of this segment in the global artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market.By component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fourths of the artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to continuous innovation in AI-driven editing tools, user-friendly interfaces, and increased adoption of automated video generation software across diverse industries for efficient content creation, which propel the overall market growth. However, the in-services segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 33.4% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for AI-powered video editing solutions, personalized customer support, managed services, and the growing need for specialized expertise in implementing advanced AI technologies, which is drives the segment growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (428 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Takeaways● By component, the software segment held the largest share in the artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market for 2023.● By deployment, the on-premises segment held the largest share in the artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market for 2023.● By enterprise size, the small and medium enterprises segment is expected to show the fastest market growth during the forecast period.● By platform, the mobile segment is expected to show the fastest market growth during the forecast period.● By source, the text to video segment held the largest share in artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market for 2023.● By application, the social media segment is expected to show the fastest market growth during the forecast period.● Region-wise, North America held largest market share in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:● 5G Technology Market● Green Data Center MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. 