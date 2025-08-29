KP On High Alert For Heavy Rains, Landslide Threat As Countrywide Downpours Loom

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms across various parts of the country over the next few days, warning of possible landslides in the northern hilly areas, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the PMD, from today until September 2, Islamabad and Rawalpindi are likely to experience heavy showers with thunderstorms. Central and southern Punjab are also expected to receive rainfall from today until August 31, with spells forecast in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Northern and northeastern districts of Punjab, including Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Hafizabad, and Mandi Bahauddin, may experience heavy rains on August 30 and 31.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rainfall is expected from today until August 31, with the Malakand and Hazara divisions facing the risk of landslides. Areas likely to be affected include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kohat, and Bannu.

Meanwhile, Azad Kashmir is expected to see heavy rainfall in Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Mirpur, and Bhimber until September 2, with Gilgit-Baltistan also facing the threat of landslides during this period.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued an alert for Karachi, predicting heavy rains from tomorrow, with a risk of urban flooding.

Additional downpours are expected in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, and Tharparkar from August 30 to September 2, while Hyderabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Kashmore may experience heavy showers between August 30 and September 1.