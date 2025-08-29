Contact Co. Introduces Smart Networking Tools As Professionals Move Away From Traditional Business Cards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Nathanael GarlingtonMIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a statement that's turning heads in professional and tech circles, Nathanael Garlington, Founder of Contact Co. , has declared the paper business card obsolete, calling it out as slow, wasteful, and out of step with how people actually connect today.“Let's be honest - paper business cards just don't make sense anymore,” Garlington said.“With QR codes, NFC tech, and instant digital sharing, there's no reason to rely on something that gets tossed, lost, or forgotten. Contact Co. is here to retire the paper card - for good - and build what should have replaced it years ago.”Contact Co., a leader in smart, contactless networking tools, is positioning itself at the forefront of this paradigm shift. With sleek, tap-to-connect products that transmit contact details instantly via NFC or QR, the company offers a smarter, greener, and more secure alternative to the business cards of yesterday.In 2025, the debate over the relevance of paper business cards is heating up, but the numbers tell a clear story.The digital business card market is projected to reach $505.2 million by 2032 , signaling a complete redefinition of professional networking norms. 63% of consumers now prefer businesses that embrace sustainable practices, putting pressure on professionals to ditch single-use materials. And in forums, blogs, and co-working spaces, professionals are increasingly asking the same question: Is it time to move on?Garlington's answer? A resounding yes.“You shouldn't need a stack of paper to make a connection,” he added.“You need a tap. A scan. Something that reflects the way we actually work now.”Beyond convenience, Contact Co. is tapping into a deeper transformation: the demand for efficiency, eco-consciousness, and real-time connectivity in every aspect of business, and represents a shift in how professionals think about first impressions.Its smart, contactless tools make it possible to share contact information, portfolios, websites, and social profiles instantly. For teams and individuals alike, this eliminates the need for reprinting, reduces waste, and offers a more consistent, tech-forward experience.With seamless integration into CRMs, lead capture tools, and analytics platforms, Contact Co. helps users stay connected and organized long after the handshake. As Garlington puts it,“We're not just replacing paper. We're redefining professional identity.”As industries embrace contactless processes, from payments to access control, Contact Co. is becoming the go-to brand for smart, secure, and scalable networking solutions. With customizable designs, enterprise solutions, and seamless user experience, the company is turning every introduction into a digital gateway.Learn more atAbout Contact Co.Contact Co. helps people make better first impressions with smart, contactless tools that make sharing information quick, simple, and memorable. Using NFC and QR technology, the company replaces paper business cards with sleek, reusable alternatives, and enables modern networking that's fast, eco-friendly, and future-proof.

