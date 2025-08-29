Saturn And Jupiter's Transit: Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Lucky?

According to Vedic astrology, Saturn's direct motion and Jupiter's retrograde motion are bringing sudden financial gains and good luck to certain zodiac signs.

In November, Saturn, known for causing trouble, will be in transit. Saturn will be transiting in Pisces. Later in the same month, Jupiter, the planet of the gods, will go retrograde, meaning it will move in the opposite direction. Jupiter will be retrograde in Cancer. This could mark the beginning of good times for some zodiac signs, and their financial prospects could significantly improve.

Jupiter's retrograde and Saturn's transit could prove beneficial for Libra. Jupiter is retrograde in the house of Karma in your transit horoscope, while Saturn transits the sixth house. This period could bring success in your job and business, and you might also find success in legal matters. Shopkeepers could profit from some old investments.

Jupiter's retrograde and Saturn's transit could be advantageous for Gemini. Jupiter is retrograde in your house of wealth in your transit horoscope, while Saturn transits the house of Karma. You might experience sudden financial gains during this time. You could also see progress in your work and business, along with increased social respect. Business owners could see good financial returns.

For Aquarius, Saturn's transit and Jupiter's retrograde motion could prove beneficial. Saturn will move to the house of wealth from your sign, and Jupiter will be retrograde in the sixth house. You might receive sudden financial benefits from time to time. Business owners are unlikely to face financial challenges. New partners might join the business, bringing further advantages. Additionally, any distance between family members could decrease.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.