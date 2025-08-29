QOC Honours Participants Of Inaugural Team Qatar Summer Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), through its Sports Events Department, hosted a special ceremony on Wednesday to honour the participants of the first edition of the Team Qatar Summer Program 2025. The event was attended by senior QOC officials, representatives of national federations, and parents.

The ceremony was graced by Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, Director of Sports Sector at the QOC, Sheikh Ahmed bin Nooh Al Thani, Secretary-General of the Qatar Equestrian and Modern Pentathlon Federation, and Jassem Shaheen Al Sulaiti, Secretary-General of the Qatar Shooting & Archery Federation, along with several QOC directors and officials.

The celebration marked the resounding success of the inaugural program, which ran from 6 to 16 July and was dedicated to boys and girls aged 8 to 12, all children of QOC employees. A total of 48 children (25 boys and 23 girls) took part in a wide range of sports, recreational, and educational activities designed to strengthen personal skills, promote Olympic values, and instill the spirit of sportsmanship.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani emphasized that the success of the program reflects the QOC's vision of fostering a culture of community sport. He said:“We are proud to celebrate the participants of the first Team Qatar Summer Program, which provided a valuable platform for talent discovery and development. This initiative reflects our commitment to launching unique programs that prepare an aware and skilled generation capable of carrying forward Qatar's proud sporting legacy.”