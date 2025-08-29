Lebanese President Meets Qatar's Envoy

President of the Republic of Lebanon H E General Joseph Aoun met on yesterday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

