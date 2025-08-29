Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanese President Meets Qatar's Envoy

2025-08-29 03:02:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of the Republic of Lebanon H E General Joseph Aoun met on yesterday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

