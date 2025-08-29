Ministry Of Culture To Host Finals Of Akhlaq Award In Early September

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Culture (MoC) has announced the organisation of the finals of the International Arabic Calligraphy Art Contest, Akhlaq Award, to be held from September 1 to 8.

The closing ceremony will take place the following day at the Ministry's new headquarters, with the attendance of a distinguished group of cultural and artistic figures.

The accompanying events of the award will feature a rich cultural program highlighting the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy and its role in promoting human values, with the participation of experts, artists, and calligraphers from Qatar and abroad.

The programme will begin on September 4 with a symposium on Arabic calligraphy with Qatari experiences, presented by writer and calligrapher Ibrahim Fakhro and calligrapher Abdullah Fakhro, moderated by Khulood Al Kuwari.

On September 5, a symposium on Arabic calligraphy and the promotion of human and aesthetic values will be held, featuring Executive Director of the Arabic Calligraphy Academy Dr. Youssef Shalar, Egyptian calligrapher Abdelsalam Al Bassiouni, and researcher Dr. Ali Afifi.

The following day will host a symposium on calligraphy ornamentation and the formation of meaning, with the participation of Kuwaiti calligrapher Jassim Maraj, calligrapher Hameed Al Saadi, and moderated by calligrapher and visual artist Fatima Al Sharshani.

The events will conclude on September 7 with a symposium on the geometry of Arabic calligraphy and modern techniques, featuring engineer and visual artist Mohammed Ali Abel, Professor Hamidi Belaid, and presented by visual artist Saleh Al Obaidli.

Akhlaq Award aligns with the Ministry of Culture's vision to promote noble values through the arts and to highlight Arabic calligraphy as one of the most prominent components of cultural identity and human heritage.

It also aims to stimulate creativity and encourage artists to produce works that reflect the principles of ethics and beauty, contributing to the enrichment of Qatar's cultural landscape.