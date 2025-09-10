Josh Roose
-
Associate Professor of Politics,
Deakin University
Dr Josh Roose is an Associate Professor at the Alfred Deakin Institute Melbourne. He gained his PhD in Political Science from the Asia Institute at the University of Melbourne in 2012.
Josh has served on a number of advisory panels to the State and Federal Governments on Violent Extremism. He has conducted fieldwork across the United States including New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan and been a visiting scholar at the Graduate Centre, City University of New York, New York University and Harvard Law School.
In 2019 Josh was awarded a BYU ICLRS-Oxford Young Scholars Fellowship in Religion and the Rule of Law and with colleagues currently holds two ARC Discovery Projects exploring the Australian Far Right and Anti-women online actors.
His recent books include The New Demagogues: Religion, Masculinity and the New Populism (2020) and Masculinity and Violent Extremism (2022).Experience
-
2022–present
Associate Professor, Deakin University
-
Macquarie University, LLB (HONS)
Monash University, BA (Hons)
2012
University of Melbourne, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment