Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-10 01:54:45
  • Associate Professor of Politics, Deakin University
Dr Josh Roose is an Associate Professor at the Alfred Deakin Institute Melbourne. He gained his PhD in Political Science from the Asia Institute at the University of Melbourne in 2012.

Josh has served on a number of advisory panels to the State and Federal Governments on Violent Extremism. He has conducted fieldwork across the United States including New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan and been a visiting scholar at the Graduate Centre, City University of New York, New York University and Harvard Law School.

In 2019 Josh was awarded a BYU ICLRS-Oxford Young Scholars Fellowship in Religion and the Rule of Law and with colleagues currently holds two ARC Discovery Projects exploring the Australian Far Right and Anti-women online actors.

His recent books include The New Demagogues: Religion, Masculinity and the New Populism (2020) and Masculinity and Violent Extremism (2022).

  • 2022–present Associate Professor, Deakin University
  • Macquarie University, LLB (HONS)
  • Monash University, BA (Hons)
  • 2012 University of Melbourne, PhD

