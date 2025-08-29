Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For North, South Bengal Check Forecast
Scattered showers continue in South Bengal, with thunderstorms expected Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of North Bengal. Heavy rain is also possible on Saturday, and scattered showers are expected until Wednesday
Kolkata Weather
The rain continues in South Bengal. Scattered showers are ongoing, and thunderstorms are possible today. However, there is no possibility of heavy rain in the south. Some districts of North Bengal are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.According to the Meteorological Department, the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast has weakened. Although the impact of that low pressure has not been much on the state's weather. It is not currently over the latitude and this state. However, a lot of water vapor is coming from the sea. Due to this, there is a possibility of heavy rain in North Bengal.Light to moderate rain is expected in all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, today. Gusty winds will also blow at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h. Yellow alerts have been issued for several districts.Heavy rain is also possible on Saturday. Yellow alerts have been issued for South 24 Parganas, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and Murshidabad on Saturday. There are alerts for South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur on Sunday. There is a possibility of rain till next Wednesday. However, the rain will be scattered. Although no alerts have been issued anywhere.There is also a possibility of disaster in North Bengal. It may rain in eight districts on Friday. Strong winds will blow at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h. Heavy rain may occur in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Today's maximum temperature in the city will be 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 27 degrees Celsius.
