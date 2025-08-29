China's EV Takeover Driving Global Supply Chain Revolution

MENAFN - Asia Times) Investors are paying attention because this is no longer a domestic industrial story but rather marks a fundamental realignment of the world's automotive and energy supply chains, with profound implications for capital markets.

A decade ago, Chinese automakers were dismissed as imitators lacking sophistication. Today, they are the industry's pacesetters.

BYD has eclipsed Tesla in global EV sales. Nio, Li Auto, Geely and SAIC are carving out significant market share. Battery giant CATL is entrenched as the indispensable supplier powering not only Chinese brands but also international ones.

What began as a government-backed bid for relevance has become a structural dominance that is forcing the rest of the world to react.

The numbers tell the story with clarity. Last year, China overtook Japan as the world's largest vehicle exporter, shipping 5.2 million cars abroad, nearly 70% higher than the year before.

Domestically, 31.4 million vehicles were sold, with new energy vehicles accounting for over 40% of production. This figure alone dwarfs the entire automotive markets of Europe or the United States.

Analysts now project that by 2030, China could be producing 36 million cars annually, representing four out of every ten built worldwide.

The ascent has been fueled by scale, relentless cost control and state backing. Beijing poured more than US$230 billion into EV subsidies, infrastructure and research between 2009 and 2023.

This foundation allowed Chinese manufacturers to achieve supply chain integration few rivals can match. Labor costs remain lower than in Europe or the US, the yuan's relative weakness aids exports and a vast battery ecosystem gives local players an unassailable cost advantage.