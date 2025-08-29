Saiyami Kher EXCLUSIVE Comments On Casting Couch, Abhishek Bachchan, Career On Table For Two

Saiyami Kher was a guest at the popular podcast Table For Two where she openly discussed her journey through the film industry, elaborating on her early struggle, the respect she has for co-actor Abhishek Bachchan, and her career choices. The conversation brought to light some honest glimpses of the actress's architecture of experiences and values.

Saiyami Kher EXCLUSIVE Comments On Casting Couch

Saiyami talked about a rather disturbing experience during her teenage years when she was faced with her first encounter with the casting couch on the podcast. When she was a mere nineteen, a woman casting agent from the Telugu industry subtly intimated that“some compromising” was required to get anywhere in films.

Saiyami, however, made it clear she would not barter the opportunities for integrity and rejected the casting couch. She stressed this on Table For Two that while it was an uncomfortable moment, it was still her only direct face-off with that kind of proposition.

Adoration for Abhishek Bachchan

The actress spoke fondly about her frequent co-actor Abhishek Bachchan. Having worked with him in Breathe and Ghoomer, Saiyami called the actor among the most secure she has come across. She talked about how, despite living with the scrutiny and discussions about nepotism, Abhishek walks with calmness and humility.

On Table For Two, she pointed to an incident where even Abhishek had no clue that he was replaced in a project quietly during the night-something which showcased his groundedness along with staying unperturbed by all the chaos around in an unpredictable industry.

Forge Her Path

The career decisions made by Saiyami reflect her determination to carve a niche for herself. Starting with regional cinema and upon her gradual induction into Hindi films, she has certainly been bent on projects that lead towards substantial storytelling rather than the glamour of the run. Her work has been in profile, whether it is Choked, Wild Dog, Faadu, or Ghoomer.

In the show Table For Two, she shared her experience working with directors R. Balki and Anurag Kashyap in enhancing her growth as an actor while cementing her belief in doing work she finds authentic.

From her conversation on Table For Two, one gets a sense of an actress with talent and truly principled. By shedding light on her dealings with the casting couch and casting words of respect toward her co-actor, Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher expressed that her work life has always been about strong narratives. She thus brings back in some sense the idea that resilience and integrity can walk hand in hand on the path to success in an entertainment world.