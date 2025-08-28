Dr. Stephen D. Newman Brings Heart And Spirit Back Into Medicine With The Esoteric Art Of Medicine

Texas - 28 August, 2025 - Medicine today is filled with data, charts, and technology-but what about the soul of healing? In his new book, The Esoteric Art of Medicine, Stephen D. Newman, M.D. takes readers on a journey back to medicine's sacred roots, reminding us that true healing has always been as much about spirit as it is about science.

Drawing from the wisdom of Egyptian healers, Druidic herbalists, and spiritual traditions like Kabbalah, Sufism, and Christianity, Dr. Newman weaves together stories, history, and personal experiences from his years as a physician. He explores how rituals, energy, prayer, and intention have always shaped the way humans heal-and why those practices matter now more than ever.

“This book isn't about turning away from science,” says Dr. Newman.“It's about completing it. The greatest healers have always known that medicine is not just knowledge and skill, but also compassion, intuition, and connection to something greater than ourselves.”

Inside, readers will find:



Ancient healing wisdom from Egypt, Greece, Persia, China, and India

Spiritual insights from sacred texts across traditions

Practical guidance for healers facing burnout and fatigue Reflections on the future of medicine that unites science, intuition, and faith



With warmth and honesty, Dr. Newman shares moments from his medical career-long nights in the hospital, prayers before difficult cases, and the quiet ways intuition guided his care. His message is simple and timeless: medicine must remember its soul.

About the Author

Stephen D. Newman, M.D. is a physician, teacher, and lifelong spiritual seeker. With decades of experience in medicine and a deep passion for exploring esoteric traditions, he invites a new generation of healers to rediscover the sacred side of their calling.

The Esoteric Art of Medicine is available now in print and eBook formats.

