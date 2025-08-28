Futuracanvas 2025: Exploring Identity In The Age Of AI And Blockchain
FuturaCanvas 2025, Korea's first global conference at the intersection of art and technology, will take place at Aube Studio in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. This year's theme,“Revival Avatar: Algorithmic Mythology,” explores how artificial intelligence and blockchain are reshaping human identity, belief systems, and imagination.
The three-day program opens with a two-day conference (September 25–26), followed by a curated art tour (September 27). Day One,“Pixel Beliefs,” examines how algorithms shape collective belief, while Day Two,“Bugged Human,” highlights the creative value of error and imperfection in a world obsessed with efficiency.
At the heart of the event is 'Synference', an interactive format that brings together speakers, artists, and audiences through talks, debates, artist tables, screenings, and live performances. Extended Futura complements the program with brand showrooms, networking events, and guided tours led by artists and docents, offering participants an immersive entry into the evolving art-tech ecosystem.
The lineup spans a wide spectrum of cultural and creative voices. Acclaimed film translator Seok-Hee Hwang, known for his work on Deadpool, Spider-Man, and K-pop Demon Hunters, will share insights into cross-media storytelling. Mina Hyeon, creative technologist at SM Entertainment's Studio Reallive, will present her research on generative AI and its role in K-pop music videos. On the artistic side, global platform TAEX-currently collaborating with Marina Abramović on a new digital project-and world-renowned beatmaker Lionclad, celebrated for IU's Square's Dream, will showcase works that fuse technology and art in innovative and thought-provoking ways.
More than just another exhibition or lecture series, FuturaCanvas 2025 is designed as a participatory, network-driven event where attendees actively engage, question, and debate. Media art leaders from Asia, Europe, and Oceania will join, offering both academic depth and opportunities to expand global networks. Instead of a conventional after-party, this year's edition introduces intimate sessions where participants and artists exchange artworks and ideas in a more reflective setting.
“FuturaCanvas is an experimental ground where technology and art converge to question what it means to be human,” said Michelle Kim, CEO of DoTPlanner and co-host of the conference.“This year's edition will build on that vision by expanding networks and deepening conversations around identity and belief in the technological age.”
Tickets are now available through the official website as well as Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Student passes are priced at 22,000 KRW, while full conference passes are available at a discounted 52,800 KRW until September 14.
