Professorial Fellow in Endocrinology, The University of Melbourne

Professor Ada Cheung is a clinician scientist; endocrinologist and a NHMRC/Dame Kate Campbell Research Fellow at The University of Melbourne. Since completing her PhD in 2017 and listening to numerous barriers to health faced by her patients, she established the Trans Health Research Group at The University of Melbourne () which aims to improve the health and well-being of the transgender and gender diverse community. Committed to evidence-based medicine and policy, her diverse team undertakes clinical trials in gender-affirming hormone therapy, research in health service delivery and research to improve mental health and wellbeing, providing robust evidence to improve the health and wellbeing of the trans community. Her research has had significant impact, leading to the development of new gender clinics in Victoria, a statewide training program for health professionals and national guidelines on hormone therapy.

A national and international leader in endocrinology and transgender health, Prof. Cheung has received numerous awards, including the US Endocrine Society Early Investigator Award, Allen Distinguished Investigator Award in Sex Hormones, Endocrine Society of Australia Mid-Career Award, and the Austin Health Inspirational Woman Award. Her dedication to co-creating research with the transgender community was recognised with the GLOBE LGBT Ally of the Year Award, and in 2022, she received the University of Melbourne Excellence in Engagement Public Value Award for her impactful science communication across mainstream media, social platforms, and international policy forums. In 2024, she was named by Cosmos Magazine as an inspirational woman in Australian science and inducted into the Victorian Honour Roll of Women as a Change Agent for her leadership in advancing gender equality.

–present Endocrinologist, NHMRC and Dame Kate Campbell Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne



2017 The University of Melbourne, PhD

2011 Royal Australasian College of Physicians, FRACP 2003 The University of Melbourne, MBBS (Hons)

