Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


David Sidhu

2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, Carleton University
David Sidhu is an Assistant Professor at Carleton University.

He is the PI of the Cognition, Language, Sound Symbolism, Iconicity (CLaSSI) Lab.

His research focuses on how we pair sound and meaning in language (i.e., why some language sounds might be better suited to convey certain meanings). He also explores various other aspects of language processing, including the impact of bodily experience.

His research is supported by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

Experience
  • 2022–present Assistant Professor, Carleton University
  • 2020–2022 Postdoctoral Fellow, University College London
  • 2019–2020 Postdoctoral Associate, University of Calgary
Education
  • 2019 University of Calgary, PhD Psychology
  • 2014 University of Calgary, MSc Psychology

MENAFN28082025000199003603ID1109990479

