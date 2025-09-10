David Sidhu
Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology,
Carleton University
David Sidhu is an Assistant Professor at Carleton University.
He is the PI of the Cognition, Language, Sound Symbolism, Iconicity (CLaSSI) Lab.
His research focuses on how we pair sound and meaning in language (i.e., why some language sounds might be better suited to convey certain meanings). He also explores various other aspects of language processing, including the impact of bodily experience.
His research is supported by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.
2022–present
Assistant Professor, Carleton University
2020–2022
Postdoctoral Fellow, University College London
2019–2020
Postdoctoral Associate, University of Calgary
2019
University of Calgary, PhD Psychology
2014
University of Calgary, MSc Psychology
