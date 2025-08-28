President Zelensky Has Phone Call With UN Secretary General Guterres
“We discussed the steps that must be taken to stop the killing of people. Ukraine is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders. Only in this format can all the most important issues be addressed. Yet Russia, in response, only puts forward new conditions and continues its aggression. We support Secretary General Guterres's position that a ceasefire should be the first step toward real peace" the post reads.
Zelensky thanked Guterres for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. He also underscored that the world must restore the power of international law and respect for the principles of the UN Charter.
The conversation also covered preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, on the sidelines of which Ukraine plans to organize important events. Zelensky expressed hope for the participation of the UN Secretary General in these events.Read also: Trump 's Envoy responds to massive Russian strike on Kyi
As previously reported by Ukrinform, overnight on August 28, Russian forces launched a combined strike at Kyiv, triggering a series of explosions. Significant destruction was recorded in the capital's Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.
In Kyiv, the death toll from the Russian attack has risen to 19, with dozens more injured.
Photo: Archive / Office of the President
