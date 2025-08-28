Buffett Deepens Bet On Mitsubishi With Over 10 % Stake

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity Company has lifted its stake in Mitsubishi Corporation to 10.23 %, up from 9.74 % earlier, signalling a reinforced commitment to Japan's leading trading house. The investment follows similar moves in March across other sogo shosha, including Mitsui & Co.

The decision reflects Warren Buffett's enduring confidence in Japanese megatraders, whose disciplined capital allocation, governance reforms, and investor-friendly policies align strongly with Berkshire's investment philosophy. As Buffett admired in his annual letters, these firms' governance improvements, such as stronger board oversight and enhanced transparency, have elevated their attractiveness globally.

Markets responded with optimism. Mitsubishi shares advanced approximately 1.8 %, while Mitsui and its peers-including Sumitomo, Itochu, and Marubeni-also rose, lifting the Nikkei 225. Notably, Berkshire's growing yen‐denominated dividend income, estimated at $812 million, substantially exceeds its $135 million in interest costs-from its debt exposure-further underscoring the financial logic behind the move.

Buffett first entered these companies around 2019, building stakes across five major trading houses. At that time, the positions were modest-roughly 5 % each-and have been gradually expanded as corporate reform deepened. Last year, ownership in these firms reached as high as 9.8 %. At the annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Buffett stressed his intention to hold these stakes“for many decades,” a sentiment shared by vice‐chairman Greg Abel.

Several strategic and structural factors underpin this move. Japanese trading houses are diversifying rapidly-expanding into renewable energy, logistics, tech, and sustainable infrastructure-which offers resilience against inflation and trade volatility. Their shareholder returns via dividends and share buybacks, combined with conservative executive pay, align with Berkshire's preference for capital‐efficient businesses.

Buffett's growing exposure coincides with Japan's corporate governance revolution. Since former Prime Minister Abe's reforms and the stewardship code, sogo shosha have improved transparency, board independence, and capital discipline-making them far more attractive to foreign investors.

Berkshire's strategic calculation is also macro‐driven. In a year when the iShares MSCI Japan ETF has gained around 17 %, outperforming the S&P 500, the broader market trend reinforces the allure of Japanese equities.

