Bitcoin Gained Confidence, Looking At Altcoins And Stocks

The crypto market capitalisation recovered by another 1.6% in 24 hours to $3.92 trillion, adding for the second day in a row. This time, Bitcoin even slightly outperformed the market (+2.2%), but still lagged Solana (+5.1%). However, all the top coins have been overshadowed by Cronos over the last couple of days, which added 55% in 24 hours and 137% in 7 days.
