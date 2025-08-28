President Of Tajikistan Inks Central Asia Cooperation Agreement
The signing took place following a meeting with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu.
In the course of the meeting, the presidents discussed political, trade-economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, emphasizing collaboration in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. Special attention was given to the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue, which was noted as having a positive impact on the overall bilateral relations.
The officials also reviewed the schedule of upcoming high-level meetings and contacts, as well as preparations for the CIS summit and the Central Asia–Russia meeting in Dushanbe.
Moreover, it was underlined that joint efforts to fully implement the agreement would contribute to ensuring and strengthening
