South Korea, US Complete Maritime Infiltration Drills
(MENAFN) South Korean and American special operations forces carried out combined training this week to enhance their maritime infiltration skills, a news agency reported on Thursday.
The three-day operation, which wrapped up on Wednesday, was conducted near Anmyeon Island in South Chungcheong Province, according to the South Korean Army.
Roughly 40 soldiers from both nations took part in the drills.
Additionally, two US F-16 fighter aircraft and two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were mobilized during the training.
These latest maneuvers were conducted alongside the 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise between Seoul and Washington, which concluded on Thursday.
"The US and the Republic of Korea today concluded Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, reinforcing the Alliance's defensive posture, enhancing combined readiness, and demonstrating the ability to deter aggression and, if necessary, defend both nations' homelands," the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command stated.
