SpaceX-Made Starship Achieves Major Milestone
(MENAFN) SpaceX's cutting-edge Starship rocket, developed as a reusable spacecraft system to transport people and cargo to Earth’s orbit, the Moon, Mars, and potentially beyond, has successfully carried out its 10th flight test.
According to a press release from the company, the test concluded on Tuesday with controlled splashdowns of both the booster and the upper segment of the vehicle.
“Starship’s tenth flight test lifted off on August 26, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. CT from Starbase, Texas, taking a significant step forward in developing the world’s first fully reusable launch vehicle.
Every major objective was met, providing critical data to inform designs of the next generation Starship and Super Heavy,” the US-based aerospace company SpaceX announced.
The launch commenced with the Super Heavy booster firing all 33 of its Raptor engines, successfully propelling the vehicle over the Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico).
After a smooth ascent, a hot-staging technique was performed — a key maneuver where the upper stage of Starship ignited its six Raptor engines while still connected to the booster — allowing the vehicle to separate and proceed into space.
SpaceX noted that during the descent phase, the booster intentionally transitioned between engines to evaluate backup systems.
Once this test was completed, the booster powered down and safely splashed into the ocean.
Meanwhile, the upper segment conducted a demonstration mission, deploying eight simulated Starlink internet satellites and executing a successful engine relight while in orbit.
“The first in-space objective was then completed, with eight Starlink simulators deployed in the first successful payload demonstration from Starship. The vehicle then completed the second ever in-space relight of a Raptor engine, demonstrating a key capability for future deorbit burns,” the company stated.
This flight marks a crucial advancement in SpaceX’s ambition to create a fully reusable space transportation system, with each milestone bringing it closer to enabling sustainable missions deeper into the solar system.
