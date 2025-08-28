Let-Up In Rain Eases Flood Threat In Kashmir, Jhelum Starts Receding
Srinagar- The flood threat in Kashmir eased on Thursday, with the water levels in the Jhelum river and other water bodies starting to recede as the weather improved.
In the past 12 hours, there has been very little rainfall in the Kashmir Valley, officials here said.
Due to the let-up in the rain, the Jhelum dropped below the flood alert level at Sangam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, they said.
Though it is still above the danger level downstream in Srinagar, the water level has started receding, they added.
The tributaries of the river were also flowing below the flood alert level.
