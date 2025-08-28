Israeli Forces Withdraw from Nablus
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces pulled back from the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday evening, following a prolonged 14-hour operation that resulted in injuries to 38 Palestinians, according to eyewitness accounts shared with a news agency.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported in a statement that 29 individuals were affected by tear gas during confrontations in Nablus.
Additionally, three were wounded by "live fire and shrapnel," while six others sustained injuries from "rubber-coated bullets."
According to witnesses, confrontations flared up between Israeli soldiers and numerous Palestinian residents near the Old City of Nablus. Local youths reportedly threw stones at the army, which responded using "live fire," "rubber-coated bullets," and tear gas to scatter the demonstrators.
Witnesses also noted that military reinforcements were brought into Nablus and its surrounding areas. Soldiers compelled several families to leave their residences, converting the homes into makeshift military outposts.
Israeli troops initiated thorough house searches throughout various districts in Nablus. During these operations, a state-run news outlet, reported that a number of Palestinians were "assaulted and beaten" by Israeli soldiers in the town of Sebastia, located northwest of Nablus.
The events in Nablus followed a similar incident on Tuesday, when Israeli forces exited the central West Bank city of Ramallah after an extended raid that lasted several hours.
According to medical sources, that operation left 58 Palestinians wounded and led to the detention of three others.
Since the outbreak of what has been described as Israel’s "genocidal war" on Gaza in October 2023, over 1,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed and 7,000 injured in the occupied West Bank.
These figures include casualties inflicted by both Israeli military personnel and illegal settlers, as stated by the Palestinian Health Ministry.
