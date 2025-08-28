Functional Drinks Market Size Worth USD 439.21 Billion By 2034 With Health And Wellness Trends Driving Growth

Ottawa, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global functional drinks market size stood at USD 233.98 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow form USD 249.19 billion in 2025 to around USD 439.21 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is growing significantly due to rising demand of nutraceutical drinks across the globe alongside the availability of probiotic beverages in supermarket and hypermarkets.

Functional Drinks Market Overview

The global functional drinks market is experiencing strong growth, fueled by growing health consciousness, a rise in fitness activity, and a desire for drinks that offer extra immunity advantages like immunity support, energy, and hydration. Energy drinks dominate the market with supermarkets and hypermarkets serving as the main distribution channels. However, because of changing consumer preferences and convenience sports drink and online retail are also rapidly growing. Adoption is being accelerated by developments in natural low-sugar and performance-enhancing formulations as well as influencer marketing and clever brand alliances.

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the functional drinks market in 2024, whereas North America is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By type, the energy drinks segment led the functional drinks market with highest market share of 41% in 2024

By type, the sports drink segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. By distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment led the functional drinks market in 2024, whereas the online segment is expected to expand in the forecast period.

Natural & Clean Label Ingredients: Demand for beverages with organic, non-GMO, and no artificial additives is rising.

Low Sugar & Sugar Free: Health-conscious consumers prefer low sugar or alternative sweetener drinks.

Personalized & Targeted Beverages: Drinks are tailored for immunity, energy, mental focus, or gut health.

Mental Wellness & Cognitive Support: Ingredients like adaptogens and nootropics are used to boost focus and reduce stress. Plant-based & Vegan Options: Beverages made from coconut, oat, almond, or pea protein are growing in popularity.



How has AI impacted the Functional Drinks Market?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has significantly impacted the functional drinks market through applications in innovation, palette personalization, improved supply chain operations, and through acceleration of research and development undertakings. Machine learning is being deployed to predict ingredient interactions and the presence of potential allergens before testing formulations in the real-world trials. In manufacturing and quality control, AI-powered sensors are being used to monitor raw material and production lines for any signs of contamination and impurities, or defects in the product. E-commerce and retail platforms are using AI to enhance product recommendations, user experience through access to 24/7 chatbots and AI assistants. AI is also being used in the product development stage through the analysis of large datasets on consumer health trends, nutritional needs, and flavor preferences to help manufacturers create drinks that support immunity, energy, digestion, or mental focus, while aligning with demand for natural and low-sugar options.

In May 2025, a survey from DRINKS showed that 31% of adults over 21 have already used AI to help them in beverage selection, with 71% interested in adopting the technology if offered by stores and online retailers. Moreover, 76% of consumers envision AI significantly shaping beverage shopping within the next five years, according to DRINKS. ( Source : )



Recent Developments in the Functional Drinks Market



On 13 June 2024, Lionel Messi introduced his sports and energy drink brand Mas+ in Miami, Florida. The beverage contains a mix of electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants with no artificial sweeteners or caffeine. It debuted in Publix and Walmart stores and is available for delivery on Gopuff in South Florida. ( Source : ) On 21 February 2025, Celsius Holdings announced plans to acquire Alani Nutrition LLC for $1.8 billion in a cash and stock deal. This acquisition aims to create a leading better-for-you lifestyle platform, combining two rapidly growing energy drink brands to capitalize on the increasing consumer demand for zero-sugar alternatives. ( Source : )

Market Dynamics

Consumer Shift Toward Healthier and Clean Foods

The growth of the functional drinks market is driven by a growing demand for beverages that provide extra nutritional benefits like energy, immunity, and hydration, as well as a rise in fitness and sports participation and health awareness. Further encouraging adoption are developments in plant-based based natural, and low sugar formulations, as well as the growing demand for customized and focused functional drinks. Increasing accessibility and customer engagement, influencer marketing, online retail, and convenient packaging options are also contributing to market growth.

Challenge

Tightening Regulatory Oversight

Region-specific, stringent laws governing ingredient safety labeling and health claims present serious difficulties. All ingredients must adhere to local standards, which can differ greatly between nations. Since this is related to food and beverage safety, the licence and permit requirements are a lot higher for these products, resulting in costly testing and documentation requirements imposed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Food Safety Authority, and similar regional regulatory bodies. Fines, recall, or suspension of licenses in the event of non-compliance pose restraints on the growth of the functional drinks market. Complexity in product development is further increased by changing regulations in sugar content fortification and organic claims. Businesses also have trouble getting new ingredients like adaptogens and nootropics approved.

Opportunity

Rising Health Awareness

Functional beverages are becoming increasingly popular as consumers' attention shifts to wellness, immunity, and general health. Drinks enhanced with vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, and other health-promoting ingredients can be introduced thanks to this trend. Businesses can capitalize on consumer preferences for healthier alternatives to traditional and sugary drinks and take advantage of preventive health trends.

Functional Drinks Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Led the Functional Drinks Market in 2024

Asia Pacific led the functional drinks market in 2024, due to the region's rising disposable income and health-conscious populace. Customers are actively looking for beverages that provide increased energy, immunity support, and nutritional advantages. The use of functional drinks is expanding throughout major cities due to a rise in urbanization and growing awareness of health problems associated with lifestyle choices. Asia Pacific is the market leader for functional drinks worldwide due to the high level of consumer demand and the presence of major industry players.

North America Is Expected to Grow Significantly in the Forecast Period

North America is witnessing the fastest growth in the functional drinks market, fueled by growing consumer demand for natural and organic beverages as well as product innovation. Consumers are being encouraged to investigate new functional drink options by health trends like gut health, weight management, and fitness. Market penetration is being accelerated by the region's extensive online sales channels and well-established retail infrastructure. Rapid market expansion in North America is also being facilitated by major brands' strategic launches and consumers' increasing desire for portable, convenient beverages.

