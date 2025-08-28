OG Of Fast Cars Drops In Games: Porsche Adopts In-Car Gaming With Airconsole

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zurich, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirConsole , the pioneering in-car gaming platform that transforms car rides into shared entertainment experiences, is arriving in the new Porsche Macan later this year. This collaboration will bring a curated library of casual, multiplayer games into Porsche's entertainment environment, offering new ways for passengers to stay connected, engaged, and entertained either while parked or on the go, all controlled by their smartphones.

“Our collaboration with Porsche is a powerful signal of how quickly AirConsole is scaling in the automotive industry. In just two years since launching our in-car platform, we've partnered with some of the world's most respected car brands, now including Porsche. This momentum confirms that gaming has a meaningful place in the future of mobility, and we're proud to be leading that evolution“ commented Anthony Cliquot, CEO of AirConsole.





Looking Ahead at IAA

Porsche and AirConsole will provide further insights into their partnership at this year's IAA Motor Show in Munich, Germany. Together with the Porsche team, Anthony Cliquot, CEO of AirConsole, will deliver a speech on 10 September at 1pm, outlining the role of in-car gaming in the future of mobility and the significance of the collaboration with Porsche. Those interested in learning more about the topic are invited to join the session at the Porsche booth at the IAA.





Play Together While Parked, Non-driving Occupants Continue Playing on the Front Passenger Display While Driving

When the vehicle is parked, all passengers - including the driver - can enjoy multiplayer gaming sessions together via the central infotainment screen. Once the car is in motion, gaming can be enjoyed on the front passenger display for non-driving occupants while the driver remains focused on the road. With Porsche's integrated screen privacy features, the experience remains safe and distraction-free for the driver.

Launch Details and Market Availability

AirConsole will start to be available at the end of this year with the new Macan. Rollout is planned for all markets where Porsche Connect is available - except for China*.





Smartphones as Game Controllers: No Extra Hardware Required

AirConsole will be accessible via the Porsche App Center which is included on the connectivity package Porsche Connect, depending on market specific availability.

Setup is seamless: once the app is downloaded and opened via the Porsche App Center, passengers connect their smartphones by scanning a QR code - no additional hardware needed. The platform supports both solo and multiplayer gameplay for up to five players, enabling collaborative or competitive sessions across all seats in the vehicle.

Curated Game Library Built for the Car

AirConsole specializes in short-session, casual games optimized for the in-car environment. Porsche passengers will have access to a growing catalog of titles across genres like racing, trivia, party, and sports. Popular games include:



Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from Sony Pictures Television

Overcooked from Team17 UNO® Car Party! from Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT)

With an ever-expanding catalog, AirConsole ensures that every ride offers something new to discover.

A Swiss Startup Powering In-Car Gaming at Scale

Headquartered in Zurich, AirConsole is a Swiss startup leading the evolution of in-car gaming. The company manages the full experience end-to-end, handling integrations with automotive OEMs, curating content, and collaborating with third-party studios on game development.

Since launching its automotive platform in July 2023, AirConsole has released over 40 game titles across different OEMs, delivering fresh and engaging content at a pace that sets a new benchmark in the industry.

*Porsche Connect is available in the following countries: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States.

About AirConsole

Drive together, play together. AirConsole is the world's first gaming platform built specifically for cars. With no additional hardware required, AirConsole transforms the infotainment system into a multiplayer game hub, where passengers use smartphones as controllers. Its catalog of casual games is tailored for social play, short sessions, and all ages. AirConsole is integrated with leading automotive brands and continues to pioneer the future of in-car entertainment. Learn more at and follow AirConsole on LinkedI | Instagra | X | TikTok | YouTub

About Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG has its headquarters in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. Porsche is a valuable brand with global appeal and has a loyal customer base around the globe. The company builds on a solid foundation with strong products and an almost completely renewed portfolio. Porsche is financially robust - even in volatile times.

