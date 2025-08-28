Moci Reopens Elite Motor Corporation - Chery After Corrective Measures

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has announced the reopening of Elite Motor Corporation - Chery after the company implemented a series of comprehensive corrective measures.

This follows a temporary administrative closure imposed on the company due to violations related to the failure to provide spare parts.

The Ministry stated that the company resolved all customer service complaints, and strengthened its spare parts inventory by placing supply orders worth QAR 3.5million.

The company also coordinated with the manufacturing company to increase the pace of supply and reduce waiting times. The company also paid the imposed financial fines totaling QAR 564,000

The corrective measures implemented by the company led to the Ministry's decision to reopen the showroom.

There were 94 repeated violations recorded against the company.

The Ministry affirmed that it will firmly confront entities who fails to comply with Law No. (8) of 2008 regarding Consumer Protection and its Executive Regulations.