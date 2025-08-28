Moci Reopens Elite Motor Corporation - Chery After Corrective Measures
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has announced the reopening of Elite Motor Corporation - Chery after the company implemented a series of comprehensive corrective measures.
This follows a temporary administrative closure imposed on the company due to violations related to the failure to provide spare parts.
The Ministry stated that the company resolved all customer service complaints, and strengthened its spare parts inventory by placing supply orders worth QAR 3.5million.
The company also coordinated with the manufacturing company to increase the pace of supply and reduce waiting times. The company also paid the imposed financial fines totaling QAR 564,000
The corrective measures implemented by the company led to the Ministry's decision to reopen the showroom.
There were 94 repeated violations recorded against the company.
The Ministry affirmed that it will firmly confront entities who fails to comply with Law No. (8) of 2008 regarding Consumer Protection and its Executive Regulations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment