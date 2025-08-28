What US Security Guarantees Might Look Like In Ukraine
It would therefore be a significant concession for Russia to agree to some level of those threats, perhaps even in some more intense forms than pre-SMO, remaining after the conflict ends. As it turns out, however, that's precisely what Trump envisages per his own statements and recent reports:
* August 18:“Ukraine offers Trump $100bn weapons deal to win security guarantees”
* August 23:“Pentagon Has Quietly Blocked Ukraine's Long-Range Missile Strikes on Russia”
* August 25:“Trump says US has stopped bankrolling Ukraine”
* August 25:“US won't play key role in Ukraine's security guarantees – Trump”
* August 26:“US offers air and intelligence support to postwar force in Ukraine”
The takeaways are that:
1) Ukraine wants Trump to continue his new policy of indirectly arming it via new arms sales to NATO; 2) although Ukraine is no longer allowed by the US to strike universally recognized Russian territory, 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition air-launched missiles were just approved per the aforesaid policy; 3) such deals represent his new approach to the conflict; 4) he's reluctant to get any more deeply involved; but 5) the US could still aid EU forces in Ukraine.
From Russia's official perspective, which might speculatively not reflect its actual one behind closed doors:
