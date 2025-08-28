Karnataka Rain Alert: Rivers Overflow Bridges In Bidar, IMD Issues Red Alert Bengaluru To See More Showers
“There has been report of river flowing over 9 bridges and traffic has been completely halted on those nine bridges. Officers are present on the spot. Revenue department officials have been advised to stay in the headquarters. As per the orders of DC, a holiday has been announced in all the schools in five talukas,” Assistant Controller Mukul Jain told news wire ANI.
Meanwhile, the state's capital city Bengaluru is likely to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorms throughout the week, the IMD had said, earlier in the day.Bengaluru IMD forecast
As per the IMD's forecast, Bengaluru is likely to experience a mostly cloudy and rainy week ahead , with daytime temperatures steady around 27°C and minimums near 20°C.Also Read | IMD updates: Red alert in Kangra, Mandi; heavy rains predicted in Karnataka
From Thursday to Wednesday, September 3, the capital city is expected to see generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers each day, as per the Met Department's weather forecast.Karnataka rains
On Thursday morning, heavy rains lashed Karnataka, leading to the IMD issuing orange and yellow alerts in various districts, holiday for educational institutions and authorities taking precautionary measures across multiple districts.Also Read | Mobile internet, broadband network down in Jammu & Srinagar amid heavy rains
An orange alert denotes "very heavy" rainfall of 11 to 20 cm, while a yellow alert signals "heavy rain" between 6 and 11 cm.Schools closed
Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma declared a holiday on Thursday for schools and colleges in affected areas as a safety measure.Also Read | Weather Alert! Rains, flood wreak havoc in Jammu, Himachal; IMD issues red alert
In Dakshina Kannada district, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert and forecasting heavy rainfall, the district administration declared a holiday on Thursday (August 28), for all anganwadi centres, primary and high schools, government-aided and private institutions, and pre-university colleges in Mangaluru, Puttur, Mulki, Moodbidri, Ullal and Bantwal taluks.
