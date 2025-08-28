Triple The Talent: The Moipei Sisters Take Manhattan From The Hamptons

Hamptons Summer Songbook Logo

Moipei (Image Credit: Moipei / Hamptons Summer Songbook)

Moipei at the Indianapolis Symphony (Photo credit: Tom Russo)

From Nairobi to New York - An Unforgettable Evening of Song

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Identical triplets Mary, Maggy, and Marta Moipei are set to light up the Hamptons with a performance that bridges continents and genres. Born and raised in Nairobi, Kenya, the sisters have become international sensations for their dazzling harmonies, unique arrangements, and ability to weave together musical traditions from around the world.Their New York program promises an eclectic and exhilarating mix: classics from the American Songbook, the golden age of Broadway, and a stylish swing through Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman. Audiences will also be treated to flashes of pop, soul-stirring gospel, and the deep-rooted beauty of a traditional Swahili folk song-bringing the sisters' story full circle back to Africa.With voices that blend as only siblings can, the Moipei Sisters offer more than just music-they create an experience that's joyful, soulful, and unforgettable. Whether you come for the Broadway standards, the jazz, or the African heritage, this performance is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and leave you standing on your feet.Ticket Prices:VIP Café front row reserve seating (with drink ticket) - $100.00, General admission (in advance) - $60.00, General admission (at the door) - $65.00.Note: Dates and performers are subject to change. Ticket prices are correct at time of writing.Tickets for the event are available now atAbout Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea:LTV Studios in East Hampton concert series brings world-class cabaret and Broadway talent to the East End. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this unique musical experience transforms LTV's industrial-chic television studio into an intimate performance venue complete with state-of-the-art lighting, superb acoustics, café-style seating, modular staging, and a stunning Baby Grand piano. The Songbook series offers a front-row seat to legendary music, interpreted by today's finest performers in an up-close, unforgettable setting. Whether you are rolling off the beach or seeking an evening of sophisticated song, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea is your new go-to destination for live music in the Hamptons.LTV is a tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and donations are deductible as defined by IRS regulations.For more information, please visit:IG: @ltveh | F: LTVEH | X / T: @localtveh | Y: @LTVeasthampton

