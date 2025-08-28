Devart Wins Gold, Silver, And Bronze At The 2025 DBTA Readers' Choice Awards

2025 DBTA Readers' Choice Awards

Devart earned Gold, Silver & Bronze at the 2025 DBTA Awards for excellence in data security, DBA productivity, and database development.

- Oleksii Honcharov, Head of Engineering at DevartWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Devart, a global leader in database management and connectivity solutions, has been recognized across three categories in the Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) Readers' Choice Awards 2025.This year, Devart products earned:🥇 Best Data Security Solution (Gold): SecureBridge🥈 Best DBA Solution (Silver): dbForge SQL Complete🥉 Best Database Development Solution (Bronze): dbForgeThe DBTA Readers' Choice Awards celebrate the technologies, products, and services that help organizations manage, secure, and get value from their data. Each year, thousands of DBTA readers, database developers, administrators, and IT leaders, vote to recognize the tools they trust most in their day-to-day work.Oleksii Honcharov, Head of Engineering at Devart, shared his thoughts on the recognition:“We are honored to see our solutions recognized by the DBTA community. Being selected by database professionals worldwide highlights the trust our users place in us. These awards inspire us to keep innovating, especially as we integrate AI more deeply into our solutions.”The awards arrive at a milestone moment for Devart, following the launch of dbForge 2025.1 and the release of a new dbForge AI Assistant , an AI-powered tool that streamlines workflows, enhances productivity, and redefines how developers and DBAs interact with data.“The amount of data and its complexity have been growing at a rapid clip, and it shows no sign of stopping. To contain this data, making the right choices among the countless options for data management and analytics solutions is a top priority for many organizations,” said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher, Database Trends and Applications.“To help companies progress along their data-driven journeys, each year, DBTA presents the Readers' Choice Awards, providing a unique opportunity to recognize companies whose products have been selected by the experts-our readers.”Earning Gold, Silver, and Bronze, Devart strengthens its role as a trusted partner for database professionals, committed to innovation and security.About DevartDevart is a multi-product company and a leading developer of database management software, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.For additional information about Devart, please visit

